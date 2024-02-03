The U.S.'s foreign policy towards Iran has been marked by consistent attempts to instigate a war, reaching a fever pitch in 2007, 2015, 2017, and as recently as 2024. Despite claims of the necessity of war, citing risks such as terrorism, the assurance of U.S. commitments, and control over oil resources, actual warfare has yet to materialize.

Pretexts for War

The reasons for advocating war have shifted over time, with allegations of Iran's nuclear ambitions to assertions that military intervention would bolster Iranian civil liberties and control oil supplies. The most recent catalyst for war is the death of three U.S. military members, an incident that critics argue had no legal basis given the U.S. military's lack of grounds for being in the region, coupled with the U.S.'s support for crimes by the Israeli government against Gaza.

U.S. Stance on Escalating Wars

The U.S. government maintains that escalating wars will reduce future conflicts, a stance that stands in stark contrast to historical evidence. Any harm to its troops abroad is portrayed by the U.S. as a call for a defensive war, a narrative that war hawks exploit for propaganda purposes.

Iran's Position

Iran's military spending in 2022 constituted a mere fraction of the U.S.'s expenditure. Iran has not shown aggression towards other states for centuries, unlike U.S. historical actions such as the overthrow of Iran's democracy in 1953 and the support for Iraq's war against Iran in the 1980s.

Origins of the Push for War

The push for war with Iran can be traced back to strategic documents and memos from the 1990s and 2000s, revealing ambitions to dominate resource-rich regions, intimidate others, and establish bases to control puppet governments. In 2000 and 2010, instances where the U.S. attempted to frame Iran for nuclear ambitions and discussed plans for regime change were recorded, signifying that the call for war with Iran has been rooted more in geopolitical strategy than in imminent threats.