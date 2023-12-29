The Peculiar Protest: Nairobi’s Controversial Show of Support for Housing Levy Tax

A wave of protest swept through the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, on December 28th, fostering a rare show of support for the contentious Housing Levy tax. The levy, enshrined in the Finance Act 2023, mandates Kenyans with formal employment to surrender a portion of their salary—1.5% to be precise—to a fund purposed for constructing low-cost housing and creating jobs.

The High Court, however, overturned this tax following a challenge by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, with a final ruling postponed until January.

An Unorthodox Protest

The protesters, under the banner of the ‘Jua Kali Contractors National Umbrella Body’ and individuals identifying themselves as slum dwellers, marched with a peculiar calm. Observers pointed out several oddities, from professionally designed placards to a police escort, and a notable lack of fervor among the protesters. These unusual elements sparked suspicions of the protest being a government-sponsored event, an assertion activist Boniface Mwangi didn’t shy away from making.

Contradictions in the Protest

Despite the High Court’s ruling that the government had not justified why only formal-sector workers should bear this tax, the government’s commitment to continue building affordable housing units remains unshaken. This commitment is echoed by some of protesters who fear the potential job loss if the court suspends the housing fund levy. However, this sentiment seems at odds with the apparent indifference and lackluster enthusiasm observed among the protesters.

Implications and Consequences

In a country where the cost of living has become a major concern—with 93% of Kenyans citing it as unbearable in a recent survey—the Housing Levy tax has added fuel to the fire. Did this protest truly represent a grassroots support for the tax, or was it a carefully orchestrated government ploy? With significant rulings challenging the National Executive, including the High Court barring the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries and suspending the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, the future of the Housing Levy tax remains uncertain.