The Parallel Ambitions of Putin and Xi for Ukraine and Taiwan

In the global geopolitical landscape, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand as formidable figures, their ambitions for Ukraine and Taiwan reflecting parallel narratives of territorial reunification. Their justifications hinge on the idea of fulfilling historical destinies, while simultaneously countering U.S global influence.

Strongman Images and Historical Obsessions

Putin and Xi have meticulously crafted strongman images, extending their tenures and wielding an iron grip over their respective nations. Central to their regimes is a preoccupation with their places in history, particularly with regard to World War II narratives. For Putin, the annexation of Ukraine is seen not merely as an act of aggression, but as a desperate move to prevent the loss of Russian influence over this critical territory.

Xi's Taiwan Dilemma

Speculation abounds that Xi Jinping may reach a similar conclusion about Taiwan. However, the costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, differences in military experience, and distinct U.S positions on the defense of Ukraine and Taiwan may cause Xi to reconsider. Notably, China has not engaged in warfare since 1979, and a potential invasion of Taiwan would require a complex amphibious assault. Despite these challenges, Xi has reportedly given orders for his military to prepare for a potential invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

Putin's Ambition for a Russian Empire 2.0

Putin's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine. His visions of a Russian Empire 2.0 involve the creation of a Union State with Belarus and the annexation of more territories. These ambitions, dubbed by some as the USSR 2.0, stem from his aggressive policy against independent states and hint at an intricate plan for power transition in 2023.

The Imperative for the U.S and Taiwan

The unfolding events underscore the urgency for the U.S and Taiwan to ensure that a potential invasion remains too risky for Xi to contemplate. The stakes are high, and the world watches as these parallel ambitions of Putin and Xi continue to shape the contours of global politics.