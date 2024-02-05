The Night That Precipitated Turnbull's Downfall: A Tale of Loyalties and Betrayal

On a balmy summer night in August 2018, amidst the political storm brewing within the Australian Liberal Party, two MPs, Craig Laundy and Luke Howarth found themselves at crossroads over a Thai meal in Canberra. This dinner highlighted the schism within the party as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull grappled with a brewing coup led by Peter Dutton, a senior minister and a staunch conservative member of the Liberal Party.

The Week of Madness

The ABC political docuseries 'Nemesis' offers a riveting account of this tumultuous week, aptly termed the 'week of madness.' Through candid interviews with key figures, it unravels the internal battles that led to the eventual downfall of Turnbull. Despite the longstanding camaraderie between Laundy, a Turnbull loyalist, and Howarth, a Dutton advocate, their political affiliations set the stage for a dramatic evening.

A Swift Reaction

Post-dinner, Laundy relayed the escalating threat to Turnbull. This led to Turnbull's swift response the following day, as he surprised his party by instigating a leadership spill. It was a strategic move to preempt Dutton's challenge. Turnbull emerged victorious from the initial challenge but did not win a resounding mandate, which only emboldened Dutton.

The Downfall

The turmoil intensified with senior ministers, including Mathias Cormann, resigning from the cabinet and withdrawing their support for Turnbull. Despite Turnbull's dogged efforts to retain power, including contemplating a snap election, the tide turned against him. This culminated in a second partyroom meeting where Turnbull's leadership was eventually overthrown. The episode marked a significant moment of upheaval in Australian political history.