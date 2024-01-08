en English
The New Jersey League of Municipalities: A Return to Normalcy and Preparing for the Future

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
The 108th Annual Conference of the New Jersey League of Municipalities, the nation’s largest municipal gathering, took place from November 14-16, 2023, in Atlantic City. This marked a return to normalcy following the disruption caused by the pandemic, signaling a resurgence of community interaction and in-person collaboration within the municipal building. The event offered an invaluable platform for municipal employees, leaders, and various stakeholders to engage in discussions on local government issues.

Preparing for the Future

The conference emphasized the theme of preparing for the future, with a concentrated focus on training, education, and grant guidance to protect communities. The event also saw the election of new officers, with Wharton Mayor William Chegwidden becoming the League president. This change in leadership is a reflection of the evolving dynamics within the municipal governments and hints at the strategic direction the League intends to pursue.

Honoring the Pillars of Public Service

Two notable figures in New Jersey’s public service, the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso Sr., were honored with the Distinguished Public Service Award. Laurie Doran was awarded the Public Sector Career Recognition Award, acknowledging their immense contributions to municipal governments. These recognitions serve as a testament to the dedication and commitment these individuals exhibited in their service to the public.

Addressing Affordability and Supporting Local Businesses

Governor Phil Murphy delivered a compelling keynote address, in which he reflected on the loss of Oliver and Fiordaliso and discussed pressing challenges, primarily the issue of affordability for families. He highlighted his administration’s accomplishments and delineated future focuses, including affordability and support for local businesses. His address underscored the importance of the conference in identifying new solutions to help communities navigate the post-COVID reality.

League Executive Director Michael Cerra expressed satisfaction with the event’s turnout and impact. He emphasized the return to in-person interactions, which are invaluable for networking and sharing ideas. He also acknowledged Atlantic City’s essential role in hosting the event and the importance of the relationship between the city and the League. The conference not only served as a platform for the exchange of ideas but also an economic boost for Atlantic City, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between the city and the League.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

