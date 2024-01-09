en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations

The presidential nominating process in the United States has seen Iowa and New Hampshire hold significant sway over potential candidates for both the Democratic and Republican parties. Their predictive accuracy, however, presents a mixed bag. For the Democratic party, Iowa has shown considerable clout, with four out of the last five nominees emerging victorious in the state’s caucuses. The state’s prowess in predicting Republican nominees, by contrast, has been less impressive, with the last trio of GOP nominees failing to secure a win in Iowa.

The Power of New Hampshire

Conversely, New Hampshire has shown more consistent prowess in signaling the GOP’s eventual nominee. The Granite State has often served as an accurate barometer for the Republican party, frequently pinpointing the candidate who would eventually secure the nomination.

Exceptions to the Rule

However, there have been notable exceptions to these trends. In 1992, for instance, no Republican presidential preference vote took place in Iowa, and in 1988, an incumbent vice president found himself in third place in New Hampshire. Furthermore, in 1976, Jimmy Carter was second to ‘uncommitted’ in Iowa, while in the 2020 Democratic primary, the incumbent president trailed three other candidates.

The Role of Iowa and New Hampshire

These instances highlight the fact that while Iowa and New Hampshire may not always accurately predict the final candidate for each party, they play a crucial role in narrowing down the field of candidates. They can often provide a significant boost to some contenders, catalyzing their paths to the nomination. Despite their mixed predictive records, the early votes in these two states continue to shape the trajectory of the presidential race and influence the dynamics of the nominating process.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
2 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
The recent incident in Taiwan’s presidential race, where individuals were mistakenly hospitalized after ingesting liquid laundry detergent pods distributed as campaign freebies, has sparked wide-reaching concern. It has drawn attention to pressing issues related to consumer safety, effective communication, and political campaigning. Clarity and Safety of Campaign Materials The distribution of the colorful pods, mistaken
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
33 mins ago
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
1 hour ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
21 mins ago
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Prosecution for Political Trips: Taiwan Indicts Two for Violating Election Laws
21 mins ago
Prosecution for Political Trips: Taiwan Indicts Two for Violating Election Laws
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
26 mins ago
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
29 seconds
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
2 mins
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
2 mins
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
3 mins
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
3 mins
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
5 mins
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
5 mins
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
6 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
35 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
48 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app