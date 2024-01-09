The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations

The presidential nominating process in the United States has seen Iowa and New Hampshire hold significant sway over potential candidates for both the Democratic and Republican parties. Their predictive accuracy, however, presents a mixed bag. For the Democratic party, Iowa has shown considerable clout, with four out of the last five nominees emerging victorious in the state’s caucuses. The state’s prowess in predicting Republican nominees, by contrast, has been less impressive, with the last trio of GOP nominees failing to secure a win in Iowa.

The Power of New Hampshire

Conversely, New Hampshire has shown more consistent prowess in signaling the GOP’s eventual nominee. The Granite State has often served as an accurate barometer for the Republican party, frequently pinpointing the candidate who would eventually secure the nomination.

Exceptions to the Rule

However, there have been notable exceptions to these trends. In 1992, for instance, no Republican presidential preference vote took place in Iowa, and in 1988, an incumbent vice president found himself in third place in New Hampshire. Furthermore, in 1976, Jimmy Carter was second to ‘uncommitted’ in Iowa, while in the 2020 Democratic primary, the incumbent president trailed three other candidates.

The Role of Iowa and New Hampshire

These instances highlight the fact that while Iowa and New Hampshire may not always accurately predict the final candidate for each party, they play a crucial role in narrowing down the field of candidates. They can often provide a significant boost to some contenders, catalyzing their paths to the nomination. Despite their mixed predictive records, the early votes in these two states continue to shape the trajectory of the presidential race and influence the dynamics of the nominating process.