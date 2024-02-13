The Long Road Home: Two Decades of Captivity at Guantanamo Bay End for Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir

After more than two decades in captivity, former prisoners Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir have finally returned to their home soil in Afghanistan. They were among the suspected 'militants' captured during the US-led 'War on Terror' and held in the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center.

The Long Road Home

Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir's journey back to Afghanistan marks the end of a harrowing chapter in their lives. Accused of links to extremist groups, they were captured and transferred to the secretive prison facility in 2002. Their release comes amidst ongoing efforts to reduce the number of detainees and eventually shut down Guantanamo Bay.

A Dark Legacy: Torture and Abuse Allegations

The Guantanamo Bay detention center has been shrouded in controversy since its inception. Allegations of torture, abuse, and inhumane treatment have long plagued the facility. Prisoners like Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir have reportedly endured harrowing experiences during their time in captivity.

The Call for Justice: A Renewed Push to Close Guantanamo Bay

The release of Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir coincides with growing calls for the closure of Guantanamo Bay. A group of 18 US Senators, including Mazie K. Hirono, recently penned a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to shut down the facility. They cited the harm it causes to US national security, the waste of taxpayer money, and the injustice it inflicts on the victims of 9/11 and their families.

The Senators expressed support for the Administration's renewed commitment to ending indefinite detention at Guantanamo and applauded diplomatic efforts to find suitable transfer countries for the 16 men who have been approved for transfer but remain in detention. They argued that continuing to imprison men without charge or trial is inconsistent with American values and the rule of law.

As of February 13, 2024, the future of Guantanamo Bay remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: the stories of Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of indefinite detention and the urgent need for justice.