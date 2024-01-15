'The Legislature Today' Highlights Key Developments in West Virginia's Legislative Session

The latest episode of 'The Legislature Today' highlighted significant discussions and activities pertaining to West Virginia's current legislative session. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a Republican hailing from Clay County, conversed with Randy Yohe, expressing his hopes for the ongoing session. Senate President Craig Blair, a fellow Republican from Berkeley County, took to the Senate floor, proposing a resolution. This resolution calls for West Virginia's congressional delegation to strive towards reforming federal permit processes.

Assisting Dementia Patients and Their Families

Another legislative development that was touched upon during the episode was the progression of a bill designed to aid individuals living with dementia, and their families, during emergencies. This is particularly relevant in scenarios when a person with dementia wanders away.

Child Advocacy Day at the Capitol

Additionally, the episode shed light on Child Advocacy Day at the Capitol. A noteworthy event that congregates advocates for child welfare, offering resources and raising public awareness on the matter. Emily Rice provided a comprehensive report on the proceedings of the event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration

The episode also paid homage to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, covering the activities associated with the celebration. These included speeches and the traditional march from the Culture Center to the Capitol, culminating in the state bell's ringing, as reported by Bob Brunner.

The segment highlighted the unique nature of 'The Legislature Today.' A television and radio simulcast providing coverage of West Virginia's 60-day regular legislative session, available Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Bill for Recovery Residence Authority Expansion

A bill under consideration by the West Virginia Legislature aims to establish a pilot program in Cabell County. This program will empower recovery residences with expanded authority to evict clients failing to complete their programs. The bill, having received approval on three readings in the Senate, has now moved to the House of Delegates. It defines crucial terminologies, outlines specific reasons for resident discharges, emphasizes reporting non-identifying resident information to the Bureau for Behavioral Health. Moreover, it addresses financial matters for discharged residents, transportation provisions, jurisdiction for civil actions, and includes a sunset date of May 1, 2025.