en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

The federal appeals court is currently contemplating the legality of prosecuting a former president for acts committed during their tenure. This deliberation is prompted by an indictment charging former President Donald Trump with conspiracy to disrupt the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S Capitol. Trump’s defense team maintains that his actions, conducted within his official presidential duties, provide him immunity from prosecution.

The Dispute Over Presidential Immunity

However, special counsel Jack Smith’s team counters this assertion, arguing that neither the Constitution nor case law provides such immunity. Furthermore, they argue that Trump’s attempts to retain power through criminal means do not fall within the scope of a president’s official responsibilities. The indictment includes charges of attempting to enlist fake electors and encouraging former Vice President Mike Pence to interfere with vote counting.

The Legal Implications

Prosecutors argue that unchecked criminal acts by a president to retain power could jeopardize the presidency and democracy itself. Conversely, Trump’s lawyers argue that this prosecution threatens the Republic’s foundations. Smith’s team, on the other hand, asserts that Trump’s claim of immunity is the real danger to the democratic and constitutional foundations of the country. The appeals court’s decision could significantly impact the trial’s timeline, currently scheduled for March 4.

A Potential Supreme Court Appeal

Given the significance of this case, it seems likely that an appeal to the Supreme Court will follow, regardless of the appeals court’s decision. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future cases involving alleged criminal actions by sitting presidents. As the nation awaits the court’s decision, the debate over the balance of power, the rule of law, and the limits of presidential immunity continues to rage.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection

By Dil Bar Irshad

End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years

By Mazhar Abbas

President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa's Fight ...
@Politics · 4 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa's Fight ...
heart comment 0
UK Political Leaders Set the Stage for 2024 with New Year Messages

By Saboor Bayat

UK Political Leaders Set the Stage for 2024 with New Year Messages
Giorgia Meloni Stirs Gender Debate as ‘Man of the Year’

By Quadri Adejumo

Giorgia Meloni Stirs Gender Debate as 'Man of the Year'
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
Election Buzz: ECP Gears Up for General Elections-2024 Appeals Process!

By Mazhar Abbas

Election Buzz: ECP Gears Up for General Elections-2024 Appeals Process!
Latest Headlines
World News
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
14 seconds
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
45 seconds
Seoul Protestors Rally in Solidarity with Gaza: A Call for Global Action
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
1 min
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
3 mins
Konya Rally Echoes Turkish Solidarity with Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
4 mins
Ministry of Defence Dismisses Allegations of Bias in Republic Day Parade Tableau Selection
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
4 mins
Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
4 mins
Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health
End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years
4 mins
End of an Era: Arif Hasan Bids Farewell as President of Pakistan Olympic Association After 19 Years
Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
5 mins
Graves' Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension: A Rare Connection Explored
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
16 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
5 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app