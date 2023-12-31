en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

The federal appeals court is currently contemplating the legality of prosecuting a former president for acts committed during their tenure. This deliberation is prompted by an indictment charging former President Donald Trump with conspiracy to disrupt the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S Capitol. Trump’s defense team maintains that his actions, conducted within his official presidential duties, provide him immunity from prosecution.

The Dispute Over Presidential Immunity

However, special counsel Jack Smith’s team counters this assertion, arguing that neither the Constitution nor case law provides such immunity. Furthermore, they argue that Trump’s attempts to retain power through criminal means do not fall within the scope of a president’s official responsibilities. The indictment includes charges of attempting to enlist fake electors and encouraging former Vice President Mike Pence to interfere with vote counting.

The Legal Implications

Prosecutors argue that unchecked criminal acts by a president to retain power could jeopardize the presidency and democracy itself. Conversely, Trump’s lawyers argue that this prosecution threatens the Republic’s foundations. Smith’s team, on the other hand, asserts that Trump’s claim of immunity is the real danger to the democratic and constitutional foundations of the country. The appeals court’s decision could significantly impact the trial’s timeline, currently scheduled for March 4.

A Potential Supreme Court Appeal

Given the significance of this case, it seems likely that an appeal to the Supreme Court will follow, regardless of the appeals court’s decision. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future cases involving alleged criminal actions by sitting presidents. As the nation awaits the court’s decision, the debate over the balance of power, the rule of law, and the limits of presidential immunity continues to rage.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case

By BNN Correspondents

India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24

By Rafia Tasleem

Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister

By Nitish Verma

Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political ...
@Economy · 9 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political ...
heart comment 0
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline

By Rafia Tasleem

Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda’s 11th Parliament in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
Uganda’s Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
33 seconds
Navigating the Complexities of Health: From Unexplained Pain to Post-Surgery Complications
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
46 seconds
UK's Green Wave: A Surge in Plant-Based Diets and Vitamin Deficiencies
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
2 mins
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
2 mins
The Legal Battle Over Presidential Immunity: A Landmark Case
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
6 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
7 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
7 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
8 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
10 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
48 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app