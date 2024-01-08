The January 6th Capitol Riot Anniversary: Reflections and Ongoing Political Developments

As the weekend marked the third anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, reflections resounded on the implications of the event and the looming threat of future contested elections. Distinguished writer Dahlia Lithwick engaged in a riveting conversation with Dartmouth professor Jeff Sharlet, acclaimed author of ‘The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War.’ The duo probed the ongoing consequences and lessons born out of the insurrection.

Radical Evangelicals and the Capitol Breach

In a separate yet related vein, the role of radical evangelicals in the Capitol breach was brought into sharp focus. Journalist Molly Olmstead examined their purported aim to combat ‘demonic influence,’ unearthing the subtle and overt religious undercurrents that fueled the event.

The Legal Saga of Former President Trump

Meanwhile, the legal saga involving former President Donald Trump persists. His lawyers have raised objections to the sheer volume of evidence put forth by prosecutor Smith. An appeals court is now considering Trump’s audacious claim of absolute immunity for his actions during his tenure in office.

The Unexplained Absence of Secretary of Defense

In an unrelated development, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s unexplained absence, unknown even to President Biden, raised a flurry of concerns. Analyst Fred Kaplan dissected the implications of this event, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and accountability in government operations.

Introduction of ‘Emotional Investment’

The weekend also witnessed the launch of a new column, ‘Emotional Investment’ by Joel Anderson. This innovative column seeks to delve into the intricate interplay between personal finances and emotions, inviting active reader participation.

Government Shutdown and Golden Globes

Adding to the roster of topical events, the specter of a government shutdown looms large, with questions hovering around House Speaker Mike Johnson’s ability to prevent it. On the entertainment front, the Golden Globes made headlines due to a lackluster hosting performance by comedian Jo Koy, as critically reviewed by Sam Adams. The event’s few highlights were comprehensively documented by Nadira Goffe.