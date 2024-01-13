The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Reflection of Total War

In a world where technology and warfare have become inseparably intertwined, the line between military and civilian targets is increasingly blurred, leading to a new form of conflict – total war. This concept, brought into sharp focus by philosopher Roger Berkowitz’s essay, reflects the grim reality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—a tragedy that seems to defy resolution.

The Erosion of Traditional Warfare

Drawing on the insights of Hannah Arendt, Berkowitz argues that the concept of traditional war, once a tool of statecraft, has become obsolete. This shift has led to the emergence of total war—a form of conflict that, unlike Carl von Clausewitz’s ‘absolute war,’ is deeply rooted in reality and escalatory by nature, encompassing all aspects of society. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict provides a stark illustration of this new form of warfare, where neither massive militaries nor traditional war can bring about a resolution.

A Fading Hope

Amid the rubble and ruins, the once hopeful visions of a two-state solution or a non-denominational, multi-ethnic state have been eroded by occupation, terror, and mutual dehumanization. Philosopher Sari Nusseibeh, while acknowledging the existence of ‘beautiful individuals’ in Israel and the rationality of the ‘enemy,’ laments the fading hope for both the state of Israel and the Palestinian dream.

A Future in Limbo

Looking ahead, Nusseibeh paints a bleak picture of the region’s future, foreseeing it turning into a ‘hell’ unsuitable for normal human existence. Both Berkowitz and Nusseibeh recognize that political solutions seem unattainable, indicating that modern conflicts may exceed the capabilities of traditional human ingenuity and reason. They hint at the need for new concepts and systems to deal with such intractable issues, acknowledging that the path to these solutions is unclear.

In the absence of effective warfare or political resolutions, society is left in a state of perpetual conflict, clinging to the faint hope of finding alternative ways to manage or contain eternal disagreements. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to serve as a sobering reminder of the evolution of warfare and the pressing need for innovative solutions to prevent the descent into total war.