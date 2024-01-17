Debate on Palestinian State Intensifies; Mitvim-Katznelson Supports Two-State Solution Amid Criticisms

Recent discussions in Israel have returned to the contentious topic of Palestinian statehood and the role of the Palestinian Authority (P.A.) in light of an October massacre that saw 74% of Israelis opposing the creation of a Palestinian state. However, the New Israel Fund (NIF)-supported think tank, Mitvim-Katznelson, remains undeterred in its advocacy for a two-state solution, envisioning the P.A. as the governing body of a new Palestinian nation.

Mitvim's vision underlines the establishment of a political-regional order based on the two-state paradigm and a regional defense alliance led by the United States with Arab involvement. The think tank's ambition is to cultivate what they term as 'deep security.'

Despite these aspirations, Lt. Col. (res) Maurice Hirsch criticizes this approach, indicating that the P.A. has a history of actions and policies that are counterproductive to peace and security. Among these actions, he cites the incitement of violence against Jews and the financing of terrorism.

The American Pressure and the Two-State Solution

The Mitvim documents suggest that American pressure could be a potent tool for promoting the two-state solution, a policy that aligns with the Biden administration's goal of unifying P.A. control over Gaza and the West Bank.

Richard Goldberg, from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), criticizes the U.S. administration's adherence to the Oslo Accords and the P.A., highlighting the disconnect between this policy and the realities on the ground. This includes the role of the P.A. in supporting terrorism.

Shifting Conversation in the U.S.

Despite the American commitment to a two-state solution, Goldberg suggests the conversation is shifting, with some U.S. politicians openly rejecting the idea. This shift comes in the wake of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's reiteration of the need for a pathway to a Palestinian state at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

While the debate intensifies, the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the struggle for a universally recognized Palestinian state, the role of the PLO and Hamas, and the contested status of Jerusalem continue to challenge peace-making efforts.