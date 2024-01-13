The IRS Collects Over $520 Million in Unpaid Taxes amid Political Opposition

In an unprecedented move, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has collected over $520 million from approximately 1,600 high-income households, a testament to the effectiveness of the Inflation Reduction Act introduced by President Biden. This initiative, launched in mid-2022, has proven successful in grappling with the chronic issue of unpaid taxes among households with incomes exceeding $1 million and unpaid tax bills surpassing $250,000.

Enforcement amid Opposition

Despite the initiative’s success, it stands on shaky ground due to political opposition. A sector of the MAGA Republicans, perceived as attempting to sabotage the enforcement efforts, has been accused of jeopardizing economic stability and flirting with a government shutdown. This opposition is not new; a previous accord with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy led to IRS enforcement funding being slashed from $44.2 billion to a meager $24.2 billion.

Unveiling Dubious Corporate Structures

Parallel to these challenges, the IRS is focusing on unmasking the suspect corporate structures often used by the ultra-wealthy, hedge funds, law firms, and multinational corporations to dodge taxes. These structures, intricate and elusive, have long been a loophole for tax evasion, and the IRS’s renewed focus signifies an essential shift in enforcement.

Funding Challenges and Future Implications

However, the IRS’s aggressive enforcement comes with its own set of challenges. According to IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, a potential government shutdown during the tax season could cause significant disruptions. Moreover, while he ensures that the IRS’s upgrades and enforcement actions will not be heavily impacted until later in the decade, the looming threat of an accelerated rollback of the $20 billion in funding under a new deal involving current House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs like a Damocles sword.