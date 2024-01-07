The Influence of Western Propaganda: A Deep Dive into Media Control and Global Perceptions

In a world where information is power, the influence of Western propaganda, particularly that of the United States, has significantly shaped public perception, foreign policy, and societal dynamics. Drawing a historical parallel with Leni Riefenstahl’s Nazi-era films and the ‘submissive void’ of the German public, it’s clear that the control over information is not a new phenomenon.

The Profitable Forever Wars

The narrative of ‘forever wars’ has been perpetuated by what is referred to as ‘corporate democracy.’ In this system, war is profitable. The surge in defense industry stock prices post-9/11 is a testament to this reality. These conflicts, often based on lies—like the non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in Iraq—have been fueled by a relentless hunger for power and control.

American Geopolitical Maneuvers

The ongoing situation in Ukraine is a manifestation of the US’s geopolitical maneuvers. The expansion of NATO, with the US at its helm, is seen as a strategic move to weaken Russia. This narrative questions the starting point of the Ukraine conflict and the role of neo-Nazis, suggesting that Western propaganda has conveniently airbrushed their existence.

China: A Manufactured Threat?

The portrayal of China as a threat, surrounded by American military bases, is another example of Western propaganda at work. This narrative is often propagated while issues in Palestine and Yemen are underreported, revealing a clear bias in information dissemination.

The Decline of Media Integrity

The current state of journalism, where truth-tellers are sidelined, is a cause for concern. The treatment of Julian Assange is a glaring example of this decline in media integrity. It’s a clarion call for real journalists to stand up against this trend and strive for truth in an era of propaganda and misinformation.