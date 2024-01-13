en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict

The Houthi rebel group, formally known as Ansar Allah or ‘Supporters of God,’ is a significant force in the ongoing conflict that has destabilized Yemen and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Originating from the northwestern part of Yemen, the Houthis adhere to a branch of Shia Islam known as Zaidism.

The Genesis of Conflict

The group’s grievances with the Yemeni government have roots dating back to 2004, but the conflict escalated significantly in 2015 when they seized the capital, Sana’a. This bold move forced the internationally recognized president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, into exile and triggered a military intervention by a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia. Their goal was to restore Hadi’s government, but the conflict has since turned into a protracted war.

Houthis, Iran, and the Regional Dynamics

The Houthis have been accused of receiving support from Iran, a charge that has further complicated the regional dynamics and international responses to the conflict. The alleged relationship between the two has resulted in a more significant geopolitical struggle, with the Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea being a point of contention.

Humanitarian Crisis and Elusive Peace

The war’s fallout is devastating, with widespread famine, disease outbreaks, and massive displacement of people. Despite efforts for peace talks and ceasefires, a lasting solution remains elusive. The insurgency and political unrest led by the Houthis have resulted in them overthrowing Yemen’s government in 2014 and seizing the capital of Aden in 2015, further escalating tensions in the region.

0
Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
45 seconds ago
Failed Attempt to Introduce Topless Waitresses Shakes Up St. Louis Nightlife in 1967
January 13, 1967, remains a date etched in the history of St. Louis nightlife, marking the failed attempt to introduce topless waitresses at the Dixie Belle nightclub in Gaslight Square. The ambitious plan, orchestrated by club operator J. C. (Cal) Zimmerli, crashed before it could take off, leaving a trail of disappointment and legal threats.
Failed Attempt to Introduce Topless Waitresses Shakes Up St. Louis Nightlife in 1967
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
4 mins ago
Sharad Pawar Discusses INDIA Bloc Convenor Role and Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
4 mins ago
Lahore High Court Bars Moonis Elahi from Contesting 2024 Elections
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
1 min ago
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
1 min ago
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Bermuda Police Officers Celebrate Promotions amid Distinguished Attendees
3 mins ago
Bermuda Police Officers Celebrate Promotions amid Distinguished Attendees
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
21 seconds
NFL's Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
44 seconds
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
1 min
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
1 min
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
1 min
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
1 min
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
2 mins
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
2 mins
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
2 mins
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
23 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
43 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app