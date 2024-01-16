In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin—nicknamed 'Girth Vader'—was discreetly hospitalized following a 911 call from his residence. The responding ambulance was requested not to use lights and sirens by Austin's aides, as revealed by a recording acquired by The Daily Beast through a FOIA request, thereby revealing the efforts to keep Austin's sudden hospitalization confidential.

Advertisment

Discreet Hospitalization of Lloyd Austin

The revelation of Lloyd Austin's secret hospitalization has stirred a widespread reaction among officials and the public alike. Austin, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, was swiftly transported to the hospital following a medical complication. His security detail requested a subtle approach for his ambulance to maintain the secrecy of his diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization. This incident led to an investigation by the Pentagon Inspector General and generated bipartisan outrage due to the lack of transparency. President Biden, albeit late on information, expressed his relief at Austin's recuperation.

'Big Intel': Allegations of Cultural Marxism in Intelligence Agencies

Advertisment

Parallelly, in his new book 'Big Intel', scholar J. Michael Waller alleges that a Soviet active measures campaign has influenced the CIA and FBI. The book suggests that the infiltration is aimed at undermining Western democracies from within. The Obama administration, according to Waller, exploited the centralization of the intelligence community to instill critical theory and cultural Marxism into these agencies. This was initiated through Executive Order 13583, which aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the federal workforce, without explicit reference to its impact on intelligence capabilities.

The FAA's 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' Initiative

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly seeking individuals with 'severe intellectual' disabilities and other conditions as part of a 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' initiative. This approach, while promoting inclusivity, raises questions about its impact on the organization's operational efficiency.

Bongino's Criticism

Lastly, a quote from Bongino criticizes an incoherent response to a question about racism in the United States. He suggests that a clear acknowledgment of the country's history with racism would be a more appropriate answer, indicating that the discussion around racial issues needs to be more straightforward and honest.