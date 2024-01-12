en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
The Hague Addresses Jurisdiction in Israel-Gaza Conflict; South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures

The International Court of Justice at The Hague is embroiled in a complex case brought forward by South Africa against Israel. The core accusation is that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, a claim that Israel has fervently denied, asserting its military actions in Gaza as a legitimate act of self-defense. This high-profile case touches directly on one of the world’s most enduring conflicts and has attracted significant international attention and protests from both sides.

Israel’s Defense and South Africa’s Accusations

Israel is defending its military operations in Gaza as an essential measure against accusations of genocide. The country’s representative, Omri Sender, challenged the court’s jurisdiction in the matter, presenting an 84-page document detailing Israel’s efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Gilad Noam, Israel’s Deputy Attorney General for International Law, concluded Israel’s case by stating that South Africa has not demonstrated a genuine dispute or urgent rights needing protection.

On the other side, South Africa is seeking an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in the besieged coastal territory. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola of South Africa condemned the October 7 attacks by Hamas and reiterated that genocide cannot be justified under any circumstances. The South African legal team has been accused by Israel of defending Hamas, a claim South Africa dismisses.

Seeking Provisional Measures

South Africa is pursuing provisional measures, a request strengthened by recent de-escalation and aid allowance, but still deemed necessary by South African officials. Israel opposes these provisional measures, wanting to continue its military actions in Gaza and not be mandated to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid. The court is now considering whether to impose provisional measures against Israel in response to the ongoing conflict.

Implications of the Case

This case is not just about the legal battle between South Africa and Israel. It also raises questions about Israel’s international standing and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The world watches as the court deliberates, the outcome of which could significantly affect the geopolitics of the Middle East.

As Israel’s Foreign Minister expressed confidence in Israel’s legal team, he expressed hope that South Africa’s complaint would be dismissed. Regardless of the court’s decision, the case has already shed more light on the complexities of the Israel-Gaza conflict, a situation that demands global attention.

0
Israel Politics South Africa
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
20 mins ago
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
In an unprecedented turn of events, Israel is preparing to make a historic appearance before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Facing accusations of genocide, the nation stands on the precipice of international scrutiny and judgement. The allegations, primarily centered around genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, have been filed by South Africa under the
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
2 hours ago
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2 hours ago
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
Jewish Community Unites in Prayer for Hostages Held by Hamas
35 mins ago
Jewish Community Unites in Prayer for Hostages Held by Hamas
HRW World Report 2024: A Year of Indifference to Human Rights
2 hours ago
HRW World Report 2024: A Year of Indifference to Human Rights
British Lawyer Defends Israel at ICJ Amidst Paper Shuffle Challenge
2 hours ago
British Lawyer Defends Israel at ICJ Amidst Paper Shuffle Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
The 'Qatargate' Scandal: EU Parliament President Metsola's Bold Stance Against Corruption
3 mins
The 'Qatargate' Scandal: EU Parliament President Metsola's Bold Stance Against Corruption
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
7 mins
The Rising Epidemic of Death Threats Against Athletes on Social Media
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics
7 mins
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
14 mins
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
16 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
18 mins
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
19 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
19 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
19 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
33 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app