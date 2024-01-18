G77 in UN Strives for Shared Economic Goals, Bolstering Negotiating Influence

The Group of 77 (G77) is a coalition of developing nations, founded in 1964 with an initial membership of 77 countries. Through the years, the group has expanded, currently encompassing over 130 member countries. This makes the G77 the largest coalition of developing nations within the United Nations (UN). The group is a diverse conglomerate of countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, all united with a common goal— to promote and defend their collective economic and development interests.

The G77 operates on the principle of unity. By banding together, these developing nations hope to amplify their voice and influence on international economic policy decisions that directly impact their development prospects. The coalition serves as a platform for these countries to articulate their economic agendas and negotiate as a unified front within the UN system.

Promoting Fairness and Equity in Global Economy

The G77 is committed to fostering economic cooperation among its members and with other countries. At its core, it aims to establish a fair and equitable international economic order. This vision is driven by the belief that every nation, regardless of its size or economic status, should have a say in shaping the global economic policies that affect them.

One significant manifestation of the G77's shared mission is the South Summit. The upcoming Third South Summit of the G77 and China, scheduled from January 19 to 22, 2024, in Kampala, Uganda, will see the strategic alignment of 134 developing countries within the UN. The summit will serve as a testament to the collective power and bargaining capability of the Global South.

Influence on Smaller Developing Nations

For smaller developing nations like Bhutan, membership in groups such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77 is crucial. These alliances give them a platform for multilateral engagements and enhance their negotiating power on the global stage. The 19th Summit of the NAM, also taking place in Kampala, Uganda, will address the interests of these nations. Uganda is expected to assume the chairmanship of both NAM and the G77 from Azerbaijan and Cuba, respectively.