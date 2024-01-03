en English
Politics

The ‘Great Repatriation’ in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
The demographic makeup of Texas, a state renowned for its conservative voting patterns, is currently under scrutiny. The state, home to a significant proportion of immigrants and their descendants, is witnessing a shift in its political landscape due to the progressive inclinations of its non-White population. A hypothetical policy, termed as the ‘Great Repatriation,’ is being discussed as a means to potentially reinforce these conservative voting patterns.

Migrant Surge and Border Enforcement

The Biden administration recently appealed to the Supreme Court to permit Border Patrol agents to dismantle razor wire installed by Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border. This request comes in light of an ongoing lawsuit and amid a surge of migrants crossing the border. Texas officials argue that the wire is necessary to curb illegal crossings, while the administration maintains that it hinders Border Patrol agents from reaching migrants for processing.

Impact on Local Communities

With over 25,000 migrants having arrived in Chicago since August 2022, local resources are being stretched thin. Concerns have been raised regarding the allocation of nearly $700 million in the past year to handle the crisis. Despite these challenges, migrant encounters in several border sectors have reported decreases, with statistics revealing a significant decline in the detention of unaccompanied minors.

Policy Changes and Deportation

The Biden administration is mulling over increasing deportation flights carrying illegal immigrants to Venezuela. This consideration comes as migrant numbers reach record levels at the southern border. While Mexico has already commenced deportation flights to Venezuela, the U.S. is under increasing political pressure to manage the migrant crisis. Discussions are currently underway with Congress regarding supplemental funding for the border, including a proposed $14 billion.

Repatriation Efforts

The University of North Dakota is commencing the repatriation of Native American ancestral remains and burial objects to their tribal nations. This process involves the identification and notification of 49 tribes possibly affiliated with the objects or remains. As the state navigates federal law, tribal sovereignty, and state laws in the repatriation process, it is evident that the ‘Great Repatriation’ concept is more complex than merely a political balancing act.

Safak Costu

