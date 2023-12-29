en English
The Globe and Mail’s News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year’s Top Stories

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
The Globe and Mail’s News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year’s Top Stories

The Globe and Mail, one of Canada’s most respected news outlets, has crafted an innovative news quiz that serves as a reflective mirror to the year that was. The quiz encapsulates a myriad of stories, ranging from political upheavals and environmental crises to societal shifts and international intrigue.

Domestic Chronicles

One of the more notable moments of domestic politics covered is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s marital separation, making him only the second Canadian prime minister to undergo a marital split while serving office. The quiz also spotlights the election of Olivia Chow as Toronto’s mayor, marking a historic moment as she became the city’s first racialized mayor.

Another highlight is Victoria’s leap to prominence as one of the most livable cities worldwide, a feat achieved despite grappling with housing affordability issues. The quiz also casts light on the long and patient wait for the next visible eclipse in Western Canada, expected only in 2044.

Environmental Crises and Global Affairs

The environmental narrative resonates strongly within the quiz, with a focus on the record-breaking 18.5 million hectares of land charred by wildfires across Canada. The scale of this disaster underscored the urgent need for climate action and sustainable practices.

In its global affairs section, the quiz brings forth the story of Michael Spavor, a rare Westerner to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and his allegations involving Michael Kovrig and the Global Security Reporting Program.

Controversies and Public Engagement

The quiz doesn’t shy away from controversies either, highlighting the contentious Greenbelt land swap and the public inquiry into foreign interference, scheduled to commence hearings on January 29. By featuring these, the quiz fosters critical thinking among readers and encourages informed discussions.

The Globe and Mail invites its subscribers and staff to engage with the quiz, discuss the issues it raises, and share their thoughts either through letters to the editor or via social media interaction. In doing so, it aims to foster a community of informed citizens actively participating in the narrative of their times.

Canada International Affairs Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

