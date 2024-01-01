en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump’s Return to the White House

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump’s Return to the White House

As former President Donald Trump hints at a potential return to the White House, the world anxiously watches, speculating on the implications for the global west and America’s allies. If Trump were to reclaim the presidency, it could signal a profound shift in American values and politics, potentially leading to the erosion of democracy.

Global Ramifications of a Second Trump Term

A second Trump term could embolden authoritarian leaders such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. It might also lead to the U.S. retracting its commitments to global warming, human rights, and the rule-based international order. The possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from NATO is not far-fetched under such circumstances. This radical shift could push U.S. allies to seek nuclear capabilities as a hedge against a perceived withdrawal of U.S. security guarantees. Japan, South Korea, Australia, and even Germany could emerge as potential nuclear states.

Changing Global Alignments

With the U.S. receding from its global role, some countries might align more closely with revisionist powers like Russia. The geopolitical landscape is likely to experience significant shifts, with the UK, Italy, and Eastern European countries finding themselves in unique and potentially precarious positions.

Urgency for the West

The west must confront the likelihood of Trump’s return and consider alternative ‘insurance’ strategies based on cooperation and shared values. The potential erosion of democracy is a pressing concern, one that requires immediate attention and proactive measures.

The global west’s future hangs in the balance as the potential for Trump’s return looms. With the possibility of profound shifts in American values, politics, and global alliances, there’s an urgency for nations to confront this reality and devise strategies to safeguard the democratic order.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia

By Rizwan Shah

Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo

By Bijay Laxmi

Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages

By Muhammad Jawad

Global South Rising: A New Balance of Power in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International La ...
@BNN Newsroom · 52 mins
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International La ...
heart comment 0
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
New Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations

By Geeta Pillai

New Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations
Ugandan President Congratulates DRC Counterpart on Re-Election: A Signal of Continued Diplomacy

By BNN Correspondents

Ugandan President Congratulates DRC Counterpart on Re-Election: A Signal of Continued Diplomacy
Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Announces Intensification of Military Operations in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
1 min
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
4 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
4 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
4 mins
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
5 mins
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
5 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
6 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
7 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
5 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
51 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app