en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

The Global Excitement for 2024 Elections: A POLITICO Perspective

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
The Global Excitement for 2024 Elections: A POLITICO Perspective

In the pulsating heart of democracy, over 1.3 billion people worldwide are gearing up for political power plays as they prepare to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections. The year 2024 is expected to witness an unprecedented wave of political participation, with the world’s eyes trained on South Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Taiwan among others. This global event is set to reshape the world order, bringing into focus the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of the democratic process.

Democracy’s Diverse Dance

As the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of POLITICO, Kate Day, notes, this year’s elections are more than just a political spectacle. They are a testament to the resilience of democracies in the face of wars, autocratic threats, economic struggles, and climate change. Yet, amidst these serious challenges, there is a hope for intellectual diversion and light relief. This reflects the complex tapestry of the democratic process, where the gravity of the issues at stake is balanced by the vibrancy and diversity of the electorate.

A Closer Look at the Global Stage

From the Red Sea crisis and its implications for trade, defense, and energy, to Russia’s use of POWs as a strategic weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, POLITICO offers in-depth coverage of the key geopolitical issues influencing the elections. The stage is also set for an intriguing power struggle within the European Union, as insider details emerge on EU spending talks and the race for the European Investment Bank chief position. The Scottish National Party’s attempts to woo a conservative tycoon further underscore the intricate power dynamics at play.

The Spirit of Democracy

Looking beyond the political maneuverings, the spirit of democracy shines through in the participation of women, the issues addressed in the party manifestos, and the potential election outcomes. The wasteful destruction of COVID vaccines by EU countries and a guide to Gen Z’s internet slang in political contexts further highlight the intersection of politics and societal realities. With predictions for 2024 discussing key issues like the war in Ukraine and the U.S. presidential election, the stage is set for a year of intense political activity and change.

As we stand on the precipice of this global event, Day invites readers to engage with POLITICO’s journalism, setting the stage for 2024’s geopolitical stories with insights from influential figures. Expressing gratitude for the readers’ support, she leaves us with a sense of anticipation and excitement for the political journey that lies ahead.

0
Elections International Relations Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
8 mins ago
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Political landscapes shift as Matt Moran, a former journalist and Afghanistan veteran, steps into the political arena, announcing his intention to run for Liberal preselection in the Australian electoral division of Curtin. An electoral contest that is already drawing attention as it pits Moran against Tom White, an Uber executive, for the opportunity to challenge
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Hong Kong's Domestic Helpers and Asia's Pivotal Election Year: A Tale of Social and Political Change
31 mins ago
Hong Kong's Domestic Helpers and Asia's Pivotal Election Year: A Tale of Social and Political Change
Belarus Declines OSCE Observers for Parliamentary Election
38 mins ago
Belarus Declines OSCE Observers for Parliamentary Election
SNP's Joanna Cherry Demands Apology from Mhairi Black Amid Internal Conflict
15 mins ago
SNP's Joanna Cherry Demands Apology from Mhairi Black Amid Internal Conflict
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
30 mins ago
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
Puntland on the Path to Democracy: Parliamentary Committee Appointed for 2024 Presidential Elections
31 mins ago
Puntland on the Path to Democracy: Parliamentary Committee Appointed for 2024 Presidential Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
36 seconds
COP26 President Opposes UK Government's Oil and Gas Bill
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
2 mins
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
4 mins
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
4 mins
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
5 mins
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
5 mins
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
5 mins
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
6 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
6 mins
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app