The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis’ Aide Christina Pushaw

Christina Pushaw, a crucial aide to Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor and presidential candidate, has a colorful political past that has significantly shaped her current role. A significant part of her political journey was spent in the Republic of Georgia, where she immersed herself deeply in the political landscape, emerging as an influential figure.

The Georgian Chapter

Pushaw’s involvement in Georgian politics began in 2018 when the country’s ex-president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who was sentenced to prison for abuse of power, selected a candidate for the presidential election while in exile. Pushaw, an American political operative at the time, became a staunch supporter of Saakashvili. She became deeply involved in Georgian politics, utilizing social media platforms and public demonstrations to make her voice heard.

She held Saakashvili in high regard, citing him as a political mentor and revolutionary figure. She did not shy away from attacking his opponents, even though European election observers later validated the fairness of the elections.

Aggressive Tactics and a Return to the U.S

Known for her assertive style, Pushaw continued her political journey back in her home country, becoming the press secretary for Governor Ron DeSantis in 2021. She later ascended to the role of rapid response director for his presidential campaign.

She has made a name for herself by introducing provocative terms into the political conversation, launching attacks on journalists and the media, and utilizing social media as a tool to champion conservative values and defend her boss.

A Unique Political Journey

Pushaw’s political trajectory is unique, especially within the context of U.S. politics. Unlike the norm where American political strategists venture overseas after establishing their domestic careers, Pushaw has carved her path in the reverse order.

Her past, notably her affiliation with Saakashvili and her active participation in Georgian politics, though not often discussed, has played a crucial role in honing her political and media strategies. Her time in Georgia has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on her and continues to influence her political journey in the United States.