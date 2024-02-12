The Fourth Anniversary of the Collapse of the Bipartisan Immigration Deal: Reflecting on the Lasting Influence of Trump's Immigration Policies

February 12, 2024, marks the fourth anniversary of the collapse of the bipartisan immigration deal in the U.S. Senate, a tragic event that highlighted the hypocrisy of the Republican party and the lasting influence of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies. As we reflect on this day, it is important to remember the mixed results of these policies and the national scandal caused by family separations.

The Border Wall, Travel Ban, and Family Separations

The border wall, travel ban, and family separation policies were the cornerstones of Trump's immigration agenda. While the border wall was largely ineffective in reducing immigration, the travel ban and family separation policies had a chilling effect on asylum seekers. The family separation policy, in particular, caused a national outcry and was widely condemned as cruel and inhumane.

Despite these controversies, the Trump administration continued to push for their implementation, arguing that they were necessary to protect American citizens. However, the reality was much more complex. Asylum seekers and new immigrants have made significant economic contributions to the U.S., including increasing wages, driving economic growth, and paying taxes.

The Economic Impact of Immigration

In Wisconsin alone, asylum seekers and new immigrants contributed over $1.2 billion to the state's economy in 2023, according to a report by the New American Economy. This includes over $370 million in state and local taxes, and over $760 million in federal taxes. Additionally, immigrants in Wisconsin have helped to create or preserve over 7,000 jobs.

Despite these facts, there has been a dangerous distortion of the threat posed by immigrants and asylum seekers. This distortion has been fueled, in part, by the rhetoric of the Trump administration, which often characterized immigrants as criminals and a drain on resources. However, the evidence shows that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans, and that they make significant economic contributions to the U.S.

The Hypocrisy of the Republican Party

The collapse of the bipartisan immigration deal in the U.S. Senate highlighted the hypocrisy of the Republican party, which had long claimed to support immigration reform. However, when presented with a viable solution, they were unable to come to an agreement due to political infighting and pressure from the Trump administration.

This hypocrisy has continued in the years since Trump's departure from office. While some Republicans have attempted to distance themselves from his immigration policies, others have continued to push for strict immigration restrictions, including mass raids and deportations. This has created a toxic political environment that has made it difficult to achieve meaningful immigration reform.

As we reflect on the fourth anniversary of the collapse of the bipartisan immigration deal, it is important to remember the human cost of these policies. The family separation crisis was a stain on our nation's history, and it is our responsibility to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again. Additionally, we must recognize and celebrate the significant economic contributions of asylum seekers and new immigrants to the U.S.

While the political landscape may be difficult to navigate, we must continue to push for immigration reform that is fair, humane, and recognizes the valuable contributions of immigrants to our society. By doing so, we can create a more just and equitable future for all Americans.