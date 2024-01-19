Evolution of Parental Choice in American Education: A Historical Perspective

On October 29, 1992, Clifford F. Tbies, a distinguished Bradley Resident Scholar at The Heritage Foundation and professor on leave from Shenandoah University, embarked on an enlightening journey into the evolution of the parental choice movement in American education. His exploration traced the origins of the movement back to two significant campaigns and brought to light the monumental role played by legal and societal shifts over the decades.

The First Campaign: A Struggle for Choice

The first of these campaigns, in the 1960s and early 1970s, sought to establish a system where parents could choose the environment for their child's education. Despite the passage of state laws that provided financial support to private schools, the movement faced formidable headwinds. Supreme Court rulings, led by the interpretation of church-state separation by Justice Hugo Black, posed a significant barrier to the movement's growth.

Second Campaign: A Reconfiguration of the Landscape

The late 1970s marked the genesis of the second campaign, galvanized by changes within the Supreme Court itself. A pivotal moment came in 1983 when the Court upheld a Minnesota income tax deduction for education expenses, including those at religious schools. This ruling hinged on the argument that such deductions served the public interest and did not directly fund religious schools, thus skirting the issue of church-state entanglement.

Parallel to these legal developments, Tbies observed a decline in public school support due to their transformation from locally controlled institutions to more politicized and bureaucratized bodies, thereby diminishing the aspect of community choice.

Economic and Constitutional Implications

Tbies further delved into the economic implications of the parental choice movement. He argued that extending vouchers to parents for private or religious schooling, or even homeschooling, could potentially save taxpayer money. By disputing claims about the high costs of voucher systems, Tbies posited that increased enrollment in private schools would offset the costs of vouchers. Citing international examples and surveys, Tbies further hinted at a substantial potential shift to private schooling if financial support was provided.

In concluding his talk, Tbies reflected on the constitutional implications of parental choice in education. He expressed that the absence of explicit protection for parental educational choice in the U.S. Constitution was a historical oversight, contrasting with countries that have such protections due to their experiences with state control of education.