Poland

The EU’s Silence on Donald Tusk’s Illiberal Tactics in Poland

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
The EU’s Silence on Donald Tusk’s Illiberal Tactics in Poland

In a riveting twist of political events, Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, has made a triumphant return to the Polish political scene, reclaiming the position of prime minister. In his quest to reestablish the rule of law and liberal democratic values, Tusk has adopted a series of stern measures that eerily mirror the very tactics he and the European Union (EU) previously condemned.

Donald Tusk’s Illiberal Tactics

Since his reappointment, Tusk has embarked on a tumultuous journey, shaking the pillars of Poland’s institutional framework. His tenure has seen the dismissal of key officials, including the chairman and the board of a major public institution. The removal of these figures is seen by many as a blatant attempt to consolidate power and control over information dissemination.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Tusk’s administration has arrested former ministers, charging them with abuse of power. These arrests, seemingly tactical, have sent shockwaves through the political landscape, igniting a fierce debate about the boundaries of political retribution.

Undermining Judicial Independence

Perhaps the most contentious of Tusk’s actions is his bid to make the judiciary subservient to the EU. Such a move is seen as a direct affront to Poland’s sovereignty and judicial independence, and is feared to set a dangerous precedent for other member states.

To put this into context, imagine a similar scenario unfolding in the United Kingdom, where a new government starts arresting former officials and making courts answerable to a foreign power. The public outcry would be deafening, and rightly so.

The EU’s Deafening Silence

What is most baffling, however, is the apparent lack of response from the EU and its staunch advocates. Despite previously decrying such illiberal practices, the EU has remained noticeably silent on Tusk’s actions. This silence raises questions about the EU’s commitment to its own values, and its willingness to turn a blind eye when it suits its interests.

This article is not an indictment of Tusk or a defense of his ousted predecessors. Rather, it’s a call for consistency, transparency, and accountability on the part of the EU and its leaders. As the political upheaval continues to unfold in Poland, one thing remains clear: the battle for safeguarding national visions is far from over.

Poland
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

