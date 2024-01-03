The European Union’s Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects

The European Union (EU) stands at the forefront of preventive diplomacy, striving to foster peace, prevent conflicts, and bolster international security. In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, marked by emerging powers, cyber threats, climate change, and other global issues, the EU’s approach pivots on political and financial support for the multilateral system, development, humanitarian assistance, and human rights. Yet, the quest for strategic autonomy in preventive diplomacy is not without challenges.

Preventive Diplomacy in a Changing Landscape

The EU’s commitment to cooperation for democracy and development and trust-building measures guides its actions in preventive diplomacy. The world is a chessboard of conflicts and instability, with factors such as the rise of new global powers, the advent of cyber threats, and climate change adding to the complexity of the game. The EU aims to address these causes of conflict through dialogue and partnerships with international and regional organizations, and by aligning its efforts with global goals such as the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, it aligns with SDG 16, which promotes peaceful and inclusive societies.

Challenges to Strategic Autonomy

Strategic autonomy has become a buzzword in EU circles, but the bloc faces significant hurdles in achieving it. One major challenge is the lack of willingness among Member States to prioritize joint interests over individual political or economic gains. While the EU has a common set of values and objectives, the degree of unity and solidarity among its members often wavers, impeding the bloc’s ability to act decisively and cohesively in the face of crises. This challenge is further compounded by the need for greater coordination between the European External Action Service (EEAS), Parliament, and Member States to build joint capacities and modernize approaches.

Upholding Multilateralism and Public Diplomacy

The EU is the world’s largest international aid donor, yet it often struggles to make its voice heard on the global stage. Public diplomacy is one area where the EU needs to improve its visibility. As the multilateral rules-based order faces increasing challenges from autocracies, the EU must uphold and defend multilateralism. This is not just about maintaining support for the system, but also about demonstrating the EU’s commitment to international peace and security. Public diplomacy is crucial in this context, as it allows the EU to communicate its values and objectives to a global audience, fostering understanding and building partnerships.

Addressing Global Security Challenges

The war in Ukraine has underscored the necessity for the EU to set strategic objectives autonomously and develop capabilities to address global security challenges. The EU’s mediation potential, however, is constrained by its perceived lack of impartiality and insufficient resources. Yet, these challenges do not diminish the EU’s commitment to preventive diplomacy. Instead, they underscore the need for the EU to strengthen its capacities, modernize its approaches, and forge stronger partnerships, in order to achieve tangible results in peacebuilding and peacemaking.