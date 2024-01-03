en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

The European Union’s Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
The European Union’s Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects

The European Union (EU) stands at the forefront of preventive diplomacy, striving to foster peace, prevent conflicts, and bolster international security. In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, marked by emerging powers, cyber threats, climate change, and other global issues, the EU’s approach pivots on political and financial support for the multilateral system, development, humanitarian assistance, and human rights. Yet, the quest for strategic autonomy in preventive diplomacy is not without challenges.

Preventive Diplomacy in a Changing Landscape

The EU’s commitment to cooperation for democracy and development and trust-building measures guides its actions in preventive diplomacy. The world is a chessboard of conflicts and instability, with factors such as the rise of new global powers, the advent of cyber threats, and climate change adding to the complexity of the game. The EU aims to address these causes of conflict through dialogue and partnerships with international and regional organizations, and by aligning its efforts with global goals such as the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, it aligns with SDG 16, which promotes peaceful and inclusive societies.

Challenges to Strategic Autonomy

Strategic autonomy has become a buzzword in EU circles, but the bloc faces significant hurdles in achieving it. One major challenge is the lack of willingness among Member States to prioritize joint interests over individual political or economic gains. While the EU has a common set of values and objectives, the degree of unity and solidarity among its members often wavers, impeding the bloc’s ability to act decisively and cohesively in the face of crises. This challenge is further compounded by the need for greater coordination between the European External Action Service (EEAS), Parliament, and Member States to build joint capacities and modernize approaches.

Upholding Multilateralism and Public Diplomacy

The EU is the world’s largest international aid donor, yet it often struggles to make its voice heard on the global stage. Public diplomacy is one area where the EU needs to improve its visibility. As the multilateral rules-based order faces increasing challenges from autocracies, the EU must uphold and defend multilateralism. This is not just about maintaining support for the system, but also about demonstrating the EU’s commitment to international peace and security. Public diplomacy is crucial in this context, as it allows the EU to communicate its values and objectives to a global audience, fostering understanding and building partnerships.

Addressing Global Security Challenges

The war in Ukraine has underscored the necessity for the EU to set strategic objectives autonomously and develop capabilities to address global security challenges. The EU’s mediation potential, however, is constrained by its perceived lack of impartiality and insufficient resources. Yet, these challenges do not diminish the EU’s commitment to preventive diplomacy. Instead, they underscore the need for the EU to strengthen its capacities, modernize its approaches, and forge stronger partnerships, in order to achieve tangible results in peacebuilding and peacemaking.

0
Europe International Relations Politics
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods

By Mahnoor Jehangir

European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

European Parliament Stands Firm on Freedom of Scientific Research Amidst Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the EU's Competition Policy: A Comprehensive Review

By Rafia Tasleem

European Ombudsman's 2022 Report Spotlights Transparency and Accountab ...
@Europe · 3 mins
European Ombudsman's 2022 Report Spotlights Transparency and Accountab ...
heart comment 0
Promoting Democratic Participation: A Deeper Look at the CERV Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Promoting Democratic Participation: A Deeper Look at the CERV Programme
Cross-Border Cooperation: The EU’s Tool for Stability and Development

By BNN Correspondents

Cross-Border Cooperation: The EU's Tool for Stability and Development
SOSi Lands Prime Contract to Bolster Intelligence Services for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa

By Sakchi Khandelwal

SOSi Lands Prime Contract to Bolster Intelligence Services for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa
Teagasc Launches Spring Cereal Planting Survey Amid Seed Shortage

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Teagasc Launches Spring Cereal Planting Survey Amid Seed Shortage
Latest Headlines
World News
Everton to Recall Young Talent Reece Welch from Forest Green Loan
18 seconds
Everton to Recall Young Talent Reece Welch from Forest Green Loan
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match
41 seconds
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match
The European Parliament: A Global Influence Beyond EU Borders
47 seconds
The European Parliament: A Global Influence Beyond EU Borders
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods
1 min
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
2 mins
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis
2 mins
Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis
Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings
2 mins
Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings
Stroke Care in the UK: The Promising Role of Insertable Cardiac Monitors
2 mins
Stroke Care in the UK: The Promising Role of Insertable Cardiac Monitors
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
3 mins
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
47 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
48 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app