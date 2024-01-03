en English
International Affairs

The European Parliament: A Global Influence Beyond EU Borders

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 am EST


The European Parliament (EP) is more than a legislative body. Its functions extend far beyond the boundaries of the European Union (EU), influencing global normative developments and engaging stakeholders worldwide. With its legislative, budgetary, and scrutiny powers, the EP has a pivotal role in EU’s foreign and security policy, underlined by various treaties and strategic documents.

Parliamentary Diplomacy and International Engagement

The EP has 45 standing delegations that foster relationships with non-EU parliaments. This network supplements bilateral agreements and enhances EU parliamentary diplomacy. Notably, the EP’s consent is imperative for most international agreements. It examines EU external affairs through its committee work, including the Committee on Foreign Affairs, subcommittees on Human Rights and on Security and Defence, and other relevant committees. These activities contribute significantly to public debates, reports, and resolutions on situations in non-EU countries, particularly regarding human rights.

Budgetary Powers and Humanitarian Role

As part of its roles, the European Parliament also plays an instrumental role in establishing the EU annual budget. This budget is not just a financial tool; it is a mechanism that supports countries in need and handles humanitarian crises. The EP’s involvement in the budgetary process underscores its influence in shaping the EU’s external policy.

Promoting Gender Equality and Security

The role of the EP extends to promoting gender equality and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security. These are integral to the EU’s external policy. The EP’s parliamentary diplomacy is acknowledged for its active involvement and resources allocated to achieving EU objectives, promoting values, and policies at the multilateral level.

The EP’s Global Influence and Future Challenges

Despite its significant contributions, the EP seeks further recognition by the Commission, the Council, and the European External Action Service (EEAS) as an integral part of the Team Europe approach. The EP’s standing delegations are essential for political dialogue and relaying information to Parliament, while its missions outside the EU are a vital part of the EU’s external policy. With its growing influence and commitment to global peace, security, and human rights, the EP continues to shape the world beyond the EU’s borders.

International Affairs Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

