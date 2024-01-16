The Essential Role of Media in Elections: A Discussion with Murtaza Solangi

Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Caretaker Minister, Murtaza Solangi, underscored the pivotal role of media in shaping public perceptions around elections via its coverage, analysis, and debates. During an interaction with Pakistan Observer Chairman, Faisal Zahid Malik, Solangi expressed the necessity for unbiased, authentic, and fact-based media coverage for the imminent general elections slated for February 8, 2024.

Advertisment

The Challenges and Role of Media

The dialogue encompassed the challenges confronted by the media, the significance of regional press, media's function in elections, and press freedom. Solangi acknowledged the journalists' contributions to the nation's development and stability, and highlighted the government's initiatives to offer training and technical support to journalists for comprehensive coverage of the electoral process.

Government's Commitment to Press Freedom

Advertisment

Solangi emphasized the government's commitment to media freedom as a fundamental right and the crucial role of journalists in shaping the country's future. He stressed the need for unbiased and fact-based reporting, particularly in the coverage of elections. Additionally, Solangi mentioned the launch of Pakistan's inaugural startup fund, worth two billion rupees, aiming to bolster the IT sector.

Disinformation and its Impact

A recent study conducted by the Coalition Against Disinformation (CAD) shed light on the perceptions and impact of disinformation among university students in Pakistan. The study revealed that 63% of university students encounter some form of online disinformation at least daily. It also indicated that a significant majority of the surveyed youth believe that social media platforms are most susceptible to the spread of disinformation, with Facebook being the most vulnerable network.

On a separate note, Solangi spoke at a conference for a civic hackathon where he stressed the importance of local governments for democracy and development. He asserted that empowering local government was integral to Pakistan's progress and advocated for participatory, evidence-based decision-making. Solangi also discussed the constitutional amendment for local government systems and the need for digital solutions in enhancing public services and strengthening local governments. He expressed gratitude to the participants and acknowledged the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH for the initiative.