Politics

The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests

As we delve into the year 2024, the backbone of Western democracy, a concept once revered globally for its strength and resilience, seems to be wavering. The principles of democracy, centered around politicians elected to serve the people, are being fundamentally challenged. The doctrine of separation of powers, a philosophy championed by the renowned French philosopher Charles Montesquieu in his book ‘The Spirit of Laws’, is progressively becoming an artifact of the past.

Political Power: From People to Globalist Corporations

The modern political landscape of Western nations is straying significantly from Montesquieu’s ideals. Instead of serving the populace, today’s politics align more with the interests of globalist mega-corporations and the ultra-rich. This shift was marked in 2010, with a change in the U.S. political system that permitted corporations to donate to political campaigns. As a result, the richest 0.01% now account for a staggering 40% of all campaign contributions.

The Threat to Democracy and The Rise of Billionaire Influence

This dramatic shift poses a formidable threat to democracy, creating a feudal-like structure where billionaires exert unsettling control over politicians and government funds. A troubling trend highlights how politicians, often originating from modest backgrounds, are seduced by the privileges of associating with the affluents, leading to governments becoming servants of the elite.

The Fading Effectiveness of Separation of Powers

The separation of powers, once a safeguard against the concentration of power and corruption by the wealthy, appears to be losing its effectiveness. Instead of acting independently, the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government are increasingly seen as puppets in the hands of the billionaire class, thereby corrupting the very essence of democracy.

Conclusion: The Usurpation of Democracy

As we witness billionaires exert more control over our political system, there is an urgent need to reflect on the principles that once made our democratic institutions robust and reliable. Without a swift course correction, the separation of powers may soon become a relic of the past, and the dream of a democratic society serving the interests of its people may slip through our fingers.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

