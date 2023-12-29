en English
Politics

The Erosion of Data Quality: A Growing Concern

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
The Erosion of Data Quality: A Growing Concern

In today’s data-driven world, the accuracy and reliability of data have become integral to decision-making across various domains. However, an unsettling revelation brought forth by Josh Zumbrun, a journalist specializing in data analysis, raises concerns about the declining quality of data, particularly those obtained through surveys. In his column, Zumbrun presents a worrying picture of deteriorating numbers that shape our understanding of crucial aspects such as the job market, inflation, health, and the national mood.

South Africa’s Water Quality: A Case in Point

A report by South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation sheds light on the declining quality of drinking water since 2014, with an alarming 46% of the water being categorized as poor or bad in terms of microbiological quality. The report also points to increasing non-revenue water, physical losses, and deteriorating municipal wastewater treatment systems. These findings underscore the gravity of the issue and call for collaborative efforts to address it.

Declining Data Quality: A Global Concern

This concern is not confined to South Africa alone. A study on the deteriorating performance of mobile network service quality in Ghana post-2019, for instance, revealed a decline in coverage, call setup time, and speech quality. The use of big data mining techniques to evaluate network conditions over time and geography brought these issues to light, emphasizing the need for evidence-based policy-making.

The Implications of Poor Data Quality

The implications of declining data quality extend beyond the realms of environment and technology. Poor data quality can hinder service decision-making and slow policy-making processes, as highlighted in a discussion on its impact on child welfare decisions. The need to improve data quality in child welfare is underscored, and necessary steps towards scientific research and practical implementation to enhance the quality of child welfare services based on data quality are suggested. The role of end users in determining the fitness of data for use is also emphasized.

Addressing Data Quality Concerns in Transcription

The rise of high throughput sequencing technologies has revolutionized the study of gene expression. However, concerns regarding the quality and accuracy of transcriptomic data have emerged, particularly in the presence of ex vivo activation gene signatures resulting from cell isolation techniques. Ongoing studies are addressing these concerns by attempting to implement standardized protocols, improving isolation techniques, and developing computational methods to account for potential artifacts.

In conclusion, the declining quality of data, as indicated by Zumbrun’s column and supported by evidence from various sectors, is a pressing issue that needs immediate attention. As we increasingly rely on data to make vital decisions, ensuring its accuracy and reliability is becoming ever more critical.

Politics Science & Technology Social Issues
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

