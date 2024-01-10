en English
Elections

The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule

The US political arena is currently in a state of flux, with pronounced divisions within both major parties – the Republicans and the Democrats. The root cause of this discord lies in the struggle for majority rule, a goal that seems increasingly elusive as each party grapples with its internal conflicts.

Disunity in the Republican Party

The Republican Party, visibly split among factions with varying degrees of loyalty to former President Donald Trump, is grappling with articulating a cohesive agenda. Their struggle is underlined by an outdated party platform that hasn’t seen an update since 2012. Trump’s ongoing campaign, largely seen as a campaign driven by personal grievances and retribution, adds fuel to the fire. The lack of unity is equally apparent in the Republican Congress members’ inability to rally around budget proposals or to seize legislative opportunities in spending and border security.

The Democratic Party’s Covert Fragmentation

On the flip side, the Democratic Party’s fragmentation is more covert. The party juggles a diverse coalition of voters with conflicting interests. A focus on social justice, climate change, open borders, defunding the police, and gender issues is gradually alienating working-class voters. This group, which includes Whites, Hispanics, and Blacks, find their policy preferences increasingly misaligned with the party’s direction. The brunt of this disconnect is borne by the party, as working-class voters outnumber the so-called knowledge economy winners, particularly in swing states.

Electoral Strategies and the Desire for New Political Options

Interestingly, both parties have focused their electoral strategies on criticizing the opposition rather than offering a positive vision for governance. This tactic has led to a majority of voters expressing a desire for new political options. President Biden is attempting to position himself as a defender of democracy and an advocate for abortion rights. However, to succeed, he must address pressing issues such as border security, crime, China, and the divisive perspectives within his party. Trump, on the other hand, needs to move away from past grievances and instead focus on his popular populist policies to secure a win.

The direction that each candidate chooses may very well set the course for their party’s future dominance. If neither candidate can overcome their grudges, the coming years could be marred by stagnation and endless political strife, irrespective of the 2024 election outcome. The US political landscape, divided and in search of majority rule, is at a crucial juncture, and the decisions made in the near future will determine its path forward.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

