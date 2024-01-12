The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism

As the political climate in the United States intensifies, a growing divide between urban and rural populations has come to the forefront. This divide is particularly stark in the context of right-wing populism, which fosters an anti-urban sentiment among rural voters. These voters often perceive cities as liberal hubs of crime and elitism, a narrative fueled by political figures like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. This vilification of urban centers and their inhabitants has led to a political alignment that frequently contradicts the economic interests of rural and working-class voters.

Political Manipulation and the Rural-Urban Divide

Historian Keith Orejel traces the rural support for pro-business Republicans and corporate-friendly Democrats back to the industrial transformation of the countryside following World War II. He suggests that the notion of culture wars trumping economic interests in rural areas was popularized in Thomas Frank’s ‘What’s The Matter with Kansas’. However, this has resulted in rural America often voting against its own interests, succumbing to a political narrative that demonizes cities and extols rural virtues.

Anti-Intellectualism and the Rise of Counter-Elites

The disdain for urban-educated elites is not an isolated phenomenon. It is part of a broader anti-intellectual sentiment within populist movements. This sentiment is rooted in the belief that the Democratic Party has forsaken the working class in favor of professional urban elites. Complexity scientist Peter Turchin explores this in his book ‘End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites and the Path of Political Disintegration’, where he examines the historical patterns of conflict between populist and elite forces. Turchin suggests that excessive inequality and the production of surplus elites can lead to political violence and societal collapse.

Climate Change, Denialism, and Political Divisions

Turchin’s analysis also includes the role of climate change in exacerbating political divisions. Climate denialism, often a characteristic of right-wing populism, further fuels this divide. For example, the recent wolf reintroduction in Colorado’s Grand and Summit counties has caused rifts between rural and urban populations, highlighting the need for stronger communication and relationship-building with local communities.

In conclusion, the deepening divide between urban and rural populations in the United States carries significant political implications. To avert a political crisis, elites must develop adaptive skills to bridge this gap, drawing parallels with historical reforms like the Progressive Era and the New Deal.