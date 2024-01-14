en English
India

The Decline of South Asia’s Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
The Decline of South Asia’s Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP

South Asia’s political landscape has seen a significant shift in recent years, with two of its grand old parties – the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Sri Lankan United National Party (UNP) – facing a noticeable decline. Both parties, each with a storied history and deep-seated roots in their respective nations, now find themselves grappling with the harsh realities of changing political dynamics and an evolving voter base.

A Tale of Two Parties

Founded on the bedrock of liberty, equality, and fraternity, the INC and UNP have been seen as emblematic of inclusive pluralism and secularism in their respective nations. The INC, shaped by towering figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement and the subsequent shaping of the nation. It championed economic development, secularism, and equality. Its counterpart in Sri Lanka, the UNP, shares ideological parallels with the INC and has also been a significant player in Sri Lanka’s political history.

The Downward Spiral

Despite their illustrious past, both parties have been on a downward trajectory. The INC’s decline, often attributed to dynastic politics, factionalism, and the rise of regional parties, has seen the party lose its stronghold in Indian politics. The UNP, too, has seen a similar decline driven by dynastic leadership and the emergence of ethnic and religious nationalism. This downward spiral has culminated in recent significant electoral defeats for both parties, signaling a shift away from their founding principles.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Liberal Politics in South Asia

The decline of the INC and UNP is more than just a domestic issue; it raises broader questions about the future of liberal politics in South Asia. With the grand old parties facing a crisis of identity and relevance, can they adapt to the changing political landscape and reestablish their relevance? Or will they succumb to the rising tide of populism and nationalism? The trajectory of these parties will undoubtedly shape the future of politics in the region.

India Politics Sri Lanka
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

