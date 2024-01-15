The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X’s Historic Visit to Denmark’s Parliament

On his inaugural day as King, Frederik X of Denmark, accompanied by his wife, Queen Mary, and their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, visited the Folketing, Denmark’s Parliament. This historic visit followed the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe, after her remarkable 52-year reign. The royal family was greeted with fervor by massive crowds, who spontaneously broke out into the national anthem as Frederik and Mary appeared on the grand balcony of the Christiansborg Palace.

A Royal Transition

Frederik’s ascendancy to the throne was proclaimed by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, shortly after Queen Margrethe’s official abdication. This marked a significant shift in Denmark’s history, as Margrethe became the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily step down. As the country’s longest-reigning monarch, her decision to abdicate sent shockwaves across the nation.

A Modern Monarch for a New Era

King Frederik X, in his first public address, committed to being a ‘modern monarch of tomorrow’. He passionately spoke of unity, commitment, and serving the kingdom of Denmark – principles that form his royal motto. Known for his service in the Danish military and his advocacy for sustainability and women’s rights, Frederik’s reign is expected to usher in a fresh era of modern, principled leadership.

Unity List’s Republican Stance

Interestingly, members of the far-left Unity List party, despite their opposition to the monarchy, attended the parliamentary session. However, they abstained from the ensuing reception in alignment with their republican stance. This act underscored the political nuances that exist even amidst grand national events such as a royal transition.

In conclusion, this historic day marked the dawn of a new era for Denmark under the reign of King Frederik X. As the nation adjusts to its modern monarch, the world watches with anticipation to see what this new chapter in Danish history will unfold.