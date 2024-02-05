Dare Zacchaeus Transforms Kabba-Bunu; Motivate Workforce, Enhance Security and Clean Environment

Since the appointment of Hon. Barr. Dare Zacchaeus as the Caretaker Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area (LGA) in Kogi State, a palpable shift in the attitude and efficiency of the local government has been observed. The once lackluster employees of the LGA now punctually resume duties at 8 am and work tirelessly till 4 pm, a testament to Dare's inspiring leadership.

Dare Zacchaeus, relentless in his mission to reform the LGA, has emphasized the critical role of the workers as partners in progress. He has motivated them to not only take their roles seriously but also understand the direct impact of their work on the community. This has resulted in an invigorated workforce, eager to contribute towards the betterment of Kabba-Bunu.

Reclaiming Security and Serenity

Security, a pressing issue in the LGA, has also been prioritized by Dare. His proactive measures to curb threats and frequent attacks have already shown a marked improvement, restoring a sense of peace among the residents.

In a bid to create a cleaner, more habitable environment, Dare has also embarked on a significant infrastructural overhaul. The LGA now enjoys rehabilitated facilities like secretariat toilets and is on the path of restoring electricity to the Education Authority Office after years of disconnection. Even an abandoned SUV is being restored for the use of Supervisory Councillors, an indication of the detailed focus.

Restoring the Glory

All these changes are part of Dare's broader vision of restoring the LGA's former glory, underlining his belief in collective effort and effective governance.