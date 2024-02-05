The Covid Inquiry and WhatsApp: A Storm of Criticism and Debate

The Covid inquiry's focus on the deletion of WhatsApp messages has ignited a storm of criticism and debate. Critics have alleged a disproportionate emphasis on informal, transient digital communications, drawing parallels to the digital equivalent of Post-It notes. They have cited previous inquiries such as the Infected Blood Inquiry that leaned on more formal and official sources, eschewing pursuit of such fleeting data.

Debate Over Inquiry's Focus

Concerns have been voiced that this emphasis distracts from graver matters, like evaluating the effectiveness of measures to combat Covid-19, strategizing for future pandemics, and the politicization of the inquiry process itself. The media has also come under fire for sensationalizing the Scottish Government's deletion of messages while downplaying similar actions by Westminster.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister, finds herself in the crosshairs of both praise and criticism for her pandemic leadership. Her supporters extol her relentless work and responsibility-taking, while detractors scrutinize her actions and motives. In the backdrop of this debate looms the broader issue of gender and emotions in politics.

Gender, Emotions and Politics

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland, has been rebuked for ridiculing a female politician's emotional display, an act perceived by some as a retrogressive attitude towards mental health and emotional expression. The inquiry is seen by some quarters as being wielded for political gains rather than honing public health preparedness for future pandemics.

An official initiative has been embarked upon by a watchdog to scrutinize the Scottish government's deployment of informal messaging, with a special focus on services like WhatsApp. The endeavor seeks to review current practices, pinpoint enhancements, and safeguard future conduct. The inquiry has underscored anxieties over the deletion of messages pertinent to government business, absence of record retention, and non-documentation of crucial governmental meetings.