The Complex Relationship Between Economic Growth and Population Health

In our pursuit of economic growth, the health of the population often takes a back seat. But, the relationship between economic prosperity and population health is infinitely complex, as elucidated by Andrew C. Patterson, an assistant professor of sociology and epidemiologist at MacEwan University. He emphasizes that health is a political issue, heavily influenced by policy directions, with economic growth not always translating into improved health outcomes.

The Double-Edged Sword of Economic Growth

Economic growth can be a double-edged sword for population health. Historical data illustrates a correlation between economic prosperity and increased life expectancy. However, the boon of economic growth can also morph into a bane. Studies indicate that improperly managed economic growth can lead to adverse health effects. For instance, suicide rates have been known to increase following economic booms. Similarly, austerity measures in healthcare have resulted in spikes in HIV infections.

Industrialization, Economic Growth, and Health

Another concern arising from economic growth is its potential link to higher cancer rates. Industrialization, an inevitable by-product of economic growth, can lead to the proliferation of toxic substances, thereby increasing cancer risks. While the economic growth provides jobs and prosperity, it also potentially jeopardizes the health of the population.

Harmonizing Growth with Health: The Way Forward

Patterson suggests a balanced approach to ensure both economic growth and population health. He proposes investments in education, healthcare, and welfare. These systems not only enhance workforce capability and local purchasing power, promoting economic growth, but also bolster public health. Patterson's stance echoes the views of renowned economists like Amartya Sen, who posits that such systems are engines of growth because they augment the population's earnings capacity and quality of life.

However, if neglected, these systems can undermine both growth and health outcomes. Ultimately, the key to harmonizing growth with health lies in understanding that economic prosperity and population health are not mutually exclusive, but rather, symbiotically intertwined.