en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members

Representative Michelle Steel, a Republican from California, found herself at the center of a contentious political issue in 2021 when she co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act. This bill aimed to institute a federal ban on abortion by recognizing a fertilized egg as a person under the 14th Amendment. At the time, Steel was among 166 House Republicans who supported the legislation, an act largely symbolic given the Roe v. Wade decision’s protection of abortion rights.

The Shift in the Political Landscape

The political dynamics changed dramatically after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade. This decision led many states to enact strict abortion restrictions, turning the issue into a divisive one for Republicans in subsequent elections.

Steel’s Hesitation Reflects Changed Dynamics

Despite previously supporting the Life at Conception Act, Representative Steel did not immediately sign onto the identical bill reintroduced after the Dobbs decision. It took criticism from her Democratic opponent, who accused her of changing her stance for political reasons, and an inquiry from The New York Times about her position, to push her to sign on nearly a year later.

A Challenge for GOP Members

This hesitation, shared by nearly three dozen other Republicans who had supported the ban in the last Congress but have not re-signed, mirrors the changed political dynamics around abortion following the end of Roe v. Wade. It poses a significant challenge for GOP members trying to balance appeasing conservative voters with the majority of Americans who oppose strict restrictions.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
30 seconds ago
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
In a turn of events that saw a clash between facts and political narratives, the Biden White House received three ‘Pinocchios’ from The Washington Post for a claim that laid the decision to cut 2,000 Border Patrol agents at the doorstep of House Republicans. This assertion was debunked as the newspaper’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, determined
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
3 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
4 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
Mia Goth Faces $500,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Incident in 'MaXXXine'
2 mins ago
Mia Goth Faces $500,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Incident in 'MaXXXine'
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
2 mins ago
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative
2 mins ago
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
16 seconds
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
31 seconds
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
Marathon Icon Deena Kastor to Inspire at Bermuda Triangle Challenge
42 seconds
Marathon Icon Deena Kastor to Inspire at Bermuda Triangle Challenge
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
2 mins
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
2 mins
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative
2 mins
Ron DeSantis: A Campaign Strategy Divorced from Personal Narrative
Miraculous Escape: Woman Dodges Near-Fatal Accident with Loose Truck Wheel
2 mins
Miraculous Escape: Woman Dodges Near-Fatal Accident with Loose Truck Wheel
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
3 mins
Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Navigating Geopolitics and Domestic Challenges
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app