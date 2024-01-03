en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Broken Windows Policing Theory: A Mask for Racial Discrimination?

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
The Broken Windows Policing Theory: A Mask for Racial Discrimination?

In a critique of the broken windows policing theory, the strategy that posits that enforcing minor legal offenses prevents serious crimes, a deep-seated racial bias and ineffectiveness have been unearthed. Despite compelling evidence that questions its efficacy, this approach continues to be implemented in various parts of the United States, including New York, leading to a disproportionate scrutiny of African American and Latino citizens.

The Broken Windows Theory: A Flawed Diet Strategy?

The broken windows policing theory is likened to a flawed diet strategy that fails to address the root causes of serious crime, instead focusing on less impactful issues. Critics argue that the underlying motive of this approach is not crime prevention, but rather, a method of social control, perpetuating a racial caste system, and enabling political oppression.

Historical Parallels and Modern Equivalents

The theory’s application has drawn parallels to historical practices like the convict leasing system post-Civil War, which criminalized black life to maintain economic and political domination. Its modern equivalent is seen in the form of mass incarceration, which perpetuates racial discrimination under the veil of colorblindness.

Accountability for State and Corporate Crimes

The discussion also suggests that states and corporations should be held accountable for more severe crimes, including international crimes, to uphold domestic moral authority. The critique extends to the apparent hypocrisy of a state that enforces domestic law but violates international law, thereby undermining its own legal credibility.

In a related but distinct incident, a man named Brandon Olsen caused significant damage to the Colorado Supreme Court building. The incident was not politically motivated but was the result of a mental health breakdown. Olsen surrendered to police and faces charges of arson, robbery, and burglary. The building sustained water damage and will be closed for a while.

0
Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support

By Salman Khan

Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile

By BNN Correspondents

2014: A Year of Significant Movements and Policy Shifts

By Hadeel Hashem

The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?

By Justice Nwafor

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New ...
@Nigeria · 30 seconds
Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New ...
heart comment 0
Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles

By BNN Correspondents

Michigan Redistricting Commission Appoints New Members Amid Legal Battles
Sydney Gangland Murder: Dut Deng Charged with Killing Alen Moradian

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gangland Murder: Dut Deng Charged with Killing Alen Moradian
Jaishankar’s ‘Why Bharat Matters’: A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India’s Civilizational Heritage

By Rafia Tasleem

Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
11 seconds
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
16 seconds
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile
23 seconds
Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile
2014: A Year of Significant Movements and Policy Shifts
27 seconds
2014: A Year of Significant Movements and Policy Shifts
Magenta Living Launches 'Inspiring Dreams': A Life Skills Program To Foster Personal Development
29 seconds
Magenta Living Launches 'Inspiring Dreams': A Life Skills Program To Foster Personal Development
The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?
31 seconds
The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?
Jarome Luai to Join Wests Tigers in a $6 Million Deal
2 mins
Jarome Luai to Join Wests Tigers in a $6 Million Deal
Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New Year Visit to Former President
3 mins
Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New Year Visit to Former President
The Invisible Threat: Long-Term Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke Toxins
3 mins
The Invisible Threat: Long-Term Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke Toxins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
28 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app