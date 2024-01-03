The Broken Windows Policing Theory: A Mask for Racial Discrimination?

In a critique of the broken windows policing theory, the strategy that posits that enforcing minor legal offenses prevents serious crimes, a deep-seated racial bias and ineffectiveness have been unearthed. Despite compelling evidence that questions its efficacy, this approach continues to be implemented in various parts of the United States, including New York, leading to a disproportionate scrutiny of African American and Latino citizens.

The Broken Windows Theory: A Flawed Diet Strategy?

The broken windows policing theory is likened to a flawed diet strategy that fails to address the root causes of serious crime, instead focusing on less impactful issues. Critics argue that the underlying motive of this approach is not crime prevention, but rather, a method of social control, perpetuating a racial caste system, and enabling political oppression.

Historical Parallels and Modern Equivalents

The theory’s application has drawn parallels to historical practices like the convict leasing system post-Civil War, which criminalized black life to maintain economic and political domination. Its modern equivalent is seen in the form of mass incarceration, which perpetuates racial discrimination under the veil of colorblindness.

Accountability for State and Corporate Crimes

The discussion also suggests that states and corporations should be held accountable for more severe crimes, including international crimes, to uphold domestic moral authority. The critique extends to the apparent hypocrisy of a state that enforces domestic law but violates international law, thereby undermining its own legal credibility.

