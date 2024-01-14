The 'Boris Bolt': A Tactic to Keep Boris Johnson in Frame

A distinctive method that came to be known as the 'Boris bolt' has been unveiled, a tactic used to keep former London Mayor, Boris Johnson, firmly in place during interviews. This intriguing anecdote was shared by Nick Ferrari, the host of the 'Ask Boris' segment on LBC Radio, who highlighted Johnson's propensity to physically drift away from the camera when faced with challenging questions.

The Tale of the 'Boris Bolt'

As per Ferrari's recount, Johnson's tendency to evade direct questions led to a remarkable incident where the chair he sat on during the segment had to be bolted to the floor. The objective was to prevent Johnson from rolling out of the webcam shot during tough interviews, a measure humorously referred to as the 'Boris bolt'.

From Boris Johnson to Dame Cressida Dick

The bolted chair was not exclusive to Johnson. Dame Cressida Dick, the ex-Metropolitan Police Commissioner, also faced the immovable chair during an interview. The 'Boris bolt' thus became a symbol of the need for directness and accountability during media interactions.

In a recent Radio Times interview, Ferrari expressed his initial fondness for Johnson, alongside his admiration for Labour leader Keir Starmer. He also hinted at adopting a more aggressive interview approach with Labour politicians, should they come into power in the upcoming general election.

Johnson's Pattern of Avoidance

Johnson's avoidance of direct media interactions is not a one-off incident. It was further exemplified in December 2019, when he hid in a fridge while being pursued by a TV reporter from Good Morning Britain. The reporter sought to question him about a broken promise to talk to the show's hosts. Although Conservative sources refuted the notion that Johnson was hiding, stating he was preparing for another interview, the incident remains a vivid illustration of Johnson's evasion of media scrutiny, a trait that extended into his 2019 general election campaign when he declined an interview with respected journalist Andrew Neil.