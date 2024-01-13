The Biden White House Receives ‘Three Pinocchios’ Over Misleading Claims

In a turn of events that saw a clash between facts and political narratives, the Biden White House received three ‘Pinocchios’ from The Washington Post for a claim that laid the decision to cut 2,000 Border Patrol agents at the doorstep of House Republicans. This assertion was debunked as the newspaper’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, determined the claim to be misinformation.

White House vs. The Facts

White House officials, including press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, had earlier propagated the narrative that the House Republicans voted to ‘eliminate’ these agents. Their argument was grounded on a bill named the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Passed as part of budget discussions in 2023, the White House used this piece of legislation as the basis for their claim.

The Washington Post’s Rebuttal

Kessler, however, countered this narrative by clarifying that the actual vote was on a different bill. This subsequent appropriations bill funded an additional 1,795 Border Patrol agents, a number nearly five times greater than the increase of 350 agents proposed in President Biden’s 2024 budget. The White House’s original estimate, which resulted in the ‘Pinocchio’ award, was based on an assumption. They presumed a 22 percent spending reduction across all agencies would be necessary under the Limit, Save, Grow Act. The Act itself did not specify cuts to the Border Patrol.

White House Maintains its Stance

Despite the ‘Pinocchios,’ the White House maintained its stance. Bates reiterated the impact of the House Republicans’ bill on Border Patrol employment and border security funding. This event underscores the importance of rigorous fact-checking in the face of political claims and narratives.