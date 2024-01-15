The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament

The Bangsamoro Electoral Code has set the structure for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliament, composed of 80 Members of Parliament (MPs). The allocation includes 40 party representatives, 32 district representatives, and eight sectoral representatives. Parliament Bill No. 267, proposed by the Government of the Day, delineates the assignment of the 32 district representatives across various provinces, cities, municipalities, and geographical regions within the BARMM.

Proposed District Divisions and Stakeholder Reactions

The proposed district representation includes regions in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato City, and the Special Geographic Area. Cotabato City is marked to have two parliamentary districts, divided among its 37 barangays. The reaction to the bill during consultation was mixed among stakeholders in Cotabato City. While many supported the bill, emphasizing the necessity of equitable representation, some suggested alternative distributions for the barangays within the two districts.

One notable voice in the discussion was Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, who advocated for an additional seat, proposing three districts for the city. Youth representative Sittie Fariza Esmail underscored the importance of the bill for localized representation and focused attention on district-specific issues.

Further Discussions and Public Consultations

The Committee on Rules has planned further public consultations across various areas of BARMM to continue discussions on the bill. These consultations will play a crucial role in determining the final distribution of districts and the representation of the BARMM Parliament.

In addition to the establishment of the new BARMM Parliament, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is undergoing various developments. The Economic Zone Authority is working to resolve a long-standing land conflict in Pagalungan town, Maguindanao del Sur. The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health is deepening its ties with religious institutions, while various initiatives are supporting displaced families, local cooperatives, and promoting the integration of former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front into the Philippine National Police.