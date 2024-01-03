en English
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin’s New Year’s Eve Address

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address

The specter of artificial intelligence (AI) has cast its shadow over the solemn figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin, igniting a flurry of online speculation following his pre-recorded New Year’s Eve address. An undercurrent of rumors suggests that the address was AI-generated, with some going as far as to claim that Putin might be deceased, fuelling a digital wildfire of speculation.

Disquieting Silence on Warfront

Putin’s address, unusually subdued, conspicuously lacked any direct reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Instead of acknowledging the ‘special military operation,’ Putin’s term for the invasion, his speech was laced with general praise for Russian soldiers. This absence of acknowledgement did not sit well with observers, adding fuel to the speculative fires.

Artificial Intelligence: The New Impersonator?

Sol Rogers, a renowned expert in digital animation and VFX, suggested that AI could have ‘easily’ crafted Putin’s entire speech, from writing to delivery. The technological prowess of AI, capable of creating lifelike digital presenters, lends credence to this theory. Yet, another VFX expert, who chose anonymity, countered this claim, highlighting specific details like Putin’s ‘wobbly chin’ as proof of the speech’s authenticity.

Rumors, Doubles, and Anonymous Claims

An anonymous Telegram account, claiming insider knowledge from the Kremlin, suggested that Putin might have utilized a double for the address. Multiple versions of the speech were reportedly prepared, further muddying the waters. Meanwhile, the content of Putin’s speech itself, which failed to mention the Ukrainian attack on the city of Belgorod or the toll of Russian casualties, only served to deepen the enigma.

As an eerie silence from the Kremlin ensues, the world watches, waiting for the next breadcrumb in this unfolding mystery. The truth behind Putin’s New Year’s Eve address remains concealed, leaving us to navigate through veils of speculation, rumors, and contested facts.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

