The Absence of Peshawar Politicians in KP's Chief Minister Role: A Four-Decade Trend

In the political landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a province in Pakistan, a peculiar trend emerges. Over the past forty years, the position of Chief Minister has not been held by a politician hailing from the region's capital, Peshawar. The last time Peshawar had representation in this role was when Arbab Jahangir Khan Khalil served from April 1985 to May 1988. Since then, the most frequent origin of the province's chief ministers has been the Mardan division, marking a stark shift in the province's political power dynamics.

A History of Non-Peshawar Chief Ministers

The provincial political stage has seen a variety of names from different regions, but Peshawar has remained noticeably absent. For instance, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao from Charsadda held the position twice during the time when the province was known as the North West Frontier Province (NWFP). Other past chief ministers include Mir Afzal Khan from Mardan, Pir Sabir Shah from Haripur, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan from Abbottabad, Akram Khan Durrani from Bannu, Ameer Haider Hoti from Mardan, and Pervez Khattak from Nowshera.

Recent Political Developments

The most recent elected chief minister was Mahmood Khan from Swat, who served from August 2018 until the dissolution of the KP Assembly in January 2023. Following his tenure, a caretaker government took over, with Azam Khan leading until his demise in November 2023. Thereafter, Arshad Hussain Shah stepped in to fill the role.

The Role of Caretaker Chief Ministers

The province has also seen various caretaker chief ministers, including General Fazle Haq and Justice Dost Muhammad. Their crucial roles were to conduct elections and transition power to elected parties. Despite the changing faces and regions, the seat of chief minister has continued to bypass politicians from Peshawar, leaving a question mark on the representation of the capital in the province's highest office.

In conclusion, while the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a diverse range of chief ministers, Peshawar's representation has been noticeably absent for the past four decades. The continued dominance of the Mardan division and the lack of a chief minister from the provincial capital raise questions about the distribution of political power in the province.