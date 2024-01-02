The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court’s Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications

The year 2023 has been a significant one for legal education and democratic values in the United States. Mark Alexander, the outgoing president of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS), in an interview with Law.com on December 27, emphasized the critical role of law schools in defending democracy. His remarks and activities throughout the year have focused on the implications of significant legal decisions, particularly the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action in law schools, and the responsibility of legal professionals in upholding democratic values.

Supreme Court Ruling on Affirmative Action

One of the key events in 2023 was the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end using race as a criterion in college admissions. This ruling, based on cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, has had immediate consequences and practical implications for law schools. The decision has contributed to the slowest admit cycle in 25 years, primarily attributed to the additions of essays and interviews that were not part of the regular law school admissions process prior to the ban.

Impact on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

The Supreme Court’s decision has also impacted the ability of law schools to maintain or increase minority enrollment, a key factor for the legal profession’s diversity. This ruling has seen several universities in states like Florida, Texas, and California being caught defying state laws and bans on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Incidents such as Texas A&M’s defiance of state DEI ban, the University of Washington hiring a professor based on race in violation of its own rules and state law, and California universities finding ways to circumvent long-held affirmative action laws, have brought the issue to the forefront.

Addressing the Larger Issue

While the focus on the Harvard case has been significant, Alexander points out that the real issue is supporting and strengthening the under-supported public university system, where about two-thirds of American students in four-year schools are enrolled. The declining state support for public universities has led to a significant increase in costs for students, fewer career options, and a push for a narrow, vocationally oriented view of education. The importance of public education for equity of opportunity cannot be overstated.

In conclusion, Alexander’s remarks and the events of 2023 have underscored the ongoing dialogue about the role of law schools in shaping our democratic society, the implications of significant legal decisions, and the necessity of diversity within our legal profession. The discussions and meetings held throughout the year have emphasized the importance of these issues, and the need for legal professionals and academics to engage in these dialogues and actions.