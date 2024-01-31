The 2017 Saudi Palace Coup: A Tale of Power, Intrigue, and Ruthless Ambition

In a series of events shrouded by the fog of palace intrigue, the Saudi royal family underwent a significant power shift in June 2017. The heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef—a stalwart ally of the CIA and a counterterrorism champion—was deposed in favor of his younger cousin, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). This episode did not only shake the structure of the Saudi monarchy; it also reshaped the kingdom's internal dynamics and its relationships with key international allies, including the United States.

The Plot Behind the Throne

Prince Nayef's elevation to the position of crown prince by King Salman in 2015 did little to quell the ambitions of his deputy, MBS. Behind the fortress walls of the royal palace, a rivalry simmered and intensified. A key point of contention was the blockade on Qatar. Nayef advocated for diplomacy, while MBS favored a more hardline approach. This divergence in strategy hinted at the widening chasm between the two princes.

The Night of the Long Knives

On June 20, 2017, the simmering rivalry reached a boiling point. Nayef was summoned to the king's palace in Mecca. It was here that he was coerced into resigning and pledging allegiance to MBS. The tactics employed were ruthless, encompassing threats and the withholding of necessary medication. The following day, media outlets broadcasted footage of a visibly subdued Nayef pledging allegiance to MBS, who would go on to become the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, his ascension marking an end to traditional succession norms in the kingdom.

Aftermath: House Arrest and a New Era

As MBS rose, Nayef was placed under house arrest, his influence and those of his supporters eradicated. The events surrounding the 2017 palace coup underscore the often ruthless and opaque nature of Saudi power politics. Nayef's closest adviser, Saad Aljabri, who had fled to Turkey just before the shift in power, became a vital informant about the palace's internal workings, providing a window into the high-stakes world of royal politics.

Fast forward to today, similar patterns of power consolidation continue under MBS's rule. In a recent incident, two relatives of King Salman—Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud—were detained over an alleged coup attempt. Their fate hangs in the balance, with the possibility of life imprisonment or execution. This pattern echoes the events of 2017 when dozens of princes, ministers, and other relatives and senior figures were detained at the Riyadh Ritz Carlton.

The 2017 palace coup and its aftermath significantly altered the dynamics within the Saudi royal family, the kingdom's relations with the US and the region, and the future of Saudi governance. These echoes of the past serve as a stark reminder of the lengths to which MBS is willing to go to consolidate power and control within the Saudi kingdom.