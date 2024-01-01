en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

The 14th Dalai Lama’s Succession: A Brewing International Political Showdown

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
The 14th Dalai Lama’s Succession: A Brewing International Political Showdown

The anticipated departure of the 14th Dalai Lama, now 88 and hoping to live beyond 113, is expected to set off an international political showdown over his succession. The Tibetan spiritual leader has announced plans to consider his reincarnation options when he turns 90, in line with the Tibetan belief that highly accomplished lamas, such as the Dalai Lama, are reborn.

Tibetan Leadership Ready for Challenges

The current Dalai Lama’s control over his reincarnation is supported by Penpa Tsering, the leader of the Central Tibetan Administration in India, and the Tibetan exile community’s political leadership. They are bracing for the logistical and communication challenges that will inevitably follow the Dalai Lama’s passing.

China’s Stand on the Succession Process

Contrarily, China asserts its authority over the selection process, a throwback to practices followed by the Qing dynasty. Beijing appears to be gearing up for a parallel selection process, mirroring its controversial appointment of the Panchen Lama in 1995 – a move not widely recognized by Tibetans.

International Ramifications

This impending event is likely to heighten tensions between China and India, with the latter having been the Dalai Lama’s host since his 1959 exile. Moreover, it could also influence Sino-American relations. The U.S. has demonstrated support for the Tibetan cause, as evidenced by the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020, which proposes sanctions against Chinese officials interfering in the selection of Tibetan leaders.

The imminent succession event will place under scrutiny the political narratives surrounding Tibet’s history and China’s grip on the region, where it has asserted control, impacting local autonomy, censorship, religious instruction, and the handling of dissidents.

0
China International Affairs Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Exchange Student Feared Kidnapped Might Be Camping: Police

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Longhua Temple Rings in New Year with Cultural Extravaganza

By BNN Correspondents

China's Film Industry Soars in 2023: A Testament to the Power of Local Content

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Shift in Maldives' Foreign Policy: President Muizzu in Talks for State Visit to China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Asserts China-Taiwan Reunification as 'Historical Inevitabi ...
@China · 1 hour
Xi Jinping Asserts China-Taiwan Reunification as 'Historical Inevitabi ...
heart comment 0
Resurgence in Stock Prices of China-Based Companies: A Deep Dive into 2023’s Market Trends

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Resurgence in Stock Prices of China-Based Companies: A Deep Dive into 2023's Market Trends
Taiwanese President Calls for Peace with China Ahead of Critical Election

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwanese President Calls for Peace with China Ahead of Critical Election
Chinese Cities Embrace Technology for High-quality Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Cities Embrace Technology for High-quality Development
Straw Bale Maze in China Sets Guinness World Record: A Symbol of Ingenuity and Sustainability

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Straw Bale Maze in China Sets Guinness World Record: A Symbol of Ingenuity and Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Vishva Hindu Parishad Invites Congress Leaders to Ram Temple Event Amidst Political Controversy
31 seconds
Vishva Hindu Parishad Invites Congress Leaders to Ram Temple Event Amidst Political Controversy
Glenn Maxwell's Protégé: Jake Fraser-McGurk's Rise in Australian Cricket
53 seconds
Glenn Maxwell's Protégé: Jake Fraser-McGurk's Rise in Australian Cricket
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Push Merger Deadline to 2024 Amid Progress in Talks
1 min
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Push Merger Deadline to 2024 Amid Progress in Talks
Indian Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Anticipate an Eventful 2024
2 mins
Indian Leaders Extend New Year Greetings, Anticipate an Eventful 2024
Ping Pong Diplomacy: A Game-Changer in China-U.S. Relations
3 mins
Ping Pong Diplomacy: A Game-Changer in China-U.S. Relations
Ram Mandir Inauguration Invitation Controversy: A Reflection of India's Complex Interplay of Faith, Politics, and Identity
3 mins
Ram Mandir Inauguration Invitation Controversy: A Reflection of India's Complex Interplay of Faith, Politics, and Identity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security
4 mins
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Crucial Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir Security
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
5 mins
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
5 mins
CNN's Diverse Programming: From Political Town Halls to Cultural Explorations
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
20 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
53 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
1 hour
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app