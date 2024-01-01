The 14th Dalai Lama’s Succession: A Brewing International Political Showdown

The anticipated departure of the 14th Dalai Lama, now 88 and hoping to live beyond 113, is expected to set off an international political showdown over his succession. The Tibetan spiritual leader has announced plans to consider his reincarnation options when he turns 90, in line with the Tibetan belief that highly accomplished lamas, such as the Dalai Lama, are reborn.

Tibetan Leadership Ready for Challenges

The current Dalai Lama’s control over his reincarnation is supported by Penpa Tsering, the leader of the Central Tibetan Administration in India, and the Tibetan exile community’s political leadership. They are bracing for the logistical and communication challenges that will inevitably follow the Dalai Lama’s passing.

China’s Stand on the Succession Process

Contrarily, China asserts its authority over the selection process, a throwback to practices followed by the Qing dynasty. Beijing appears to be gearing up for a parallel selection process, mirroring its controversial appointment of the Panchen Lama in 1995 – a move not widely recognized by Tibetans.

International Ramifications

This impending event is likely to heighten tensions between China and India, with the latter having been the Dalai Lama’s host since his 1959 exile. Moreover, it could also influence Sino-American relations. The U.S. has demonstrated support for the Tibetan cause, as evidenced by the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020, which proposes sanctions against Chinese officials interfering in the selection of Tibetan leaders.

The imminent succession event will place under scrutiny the political narratives surrounding Tibet’s history and China’s grip on the region, where it has asserted control, impacting local autonomy, censorship, religious instruction, and the handling of dissidents.