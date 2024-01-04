en English
Europe

Thatcher’s Single European Act and Its Lasting Impact on Britain’s Relationship with the EU

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Thatcher’s Single European Act and Its Lasting Impact on Britain’s Relationship with the EU

When Margaret Thatcher appended her signature on the Single European Act in 1987, it marked a significant turn in Britain’s rapport with the European Union and the labour movement’s perception of European capitalist integration. The era was beset with economic hardships, spiralling unemployment, and the privatization of public utilities under Thatcher’s leadership. The labour movement found itself in a precarious position, with union membership dwindling and workers’ rights under assault, particularly in the aftermath of the miners’ strike defeat and the enactment of the 1988 Employment Act.

The Shift in Labour Movement’s Stance

Jacques Delors, assuming the role of president of the European Commission in 1985, proposed a “social dimension” to the European Single Market. It embedded workers’ rights and was perceived by a section of the labour movement as a potential avenue to secure concessions at the European level. Influenced by figures like TUC functionary David Lea, the TUC and Labour Party experienced a shift from opposing to endorsing EC membership. Despite opposition from the rank-and-file, the political consequence was the alignment of trade unions with the government’s consensus on European integration.

Major’s Opt-Out and Blair-Brown’s Neoliberal Policies

John Major, succeeding Thatcher, bargained an opt-out from the Social Chapter, further ingraining market-oriented policies. The subsequent Labour governments led by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown perpetuated neoliberal policies, including public-private partnerships, leading to substantial taxpayer costs. Opposition to these policies within the Labour Party and TUC was often disregarded.

EU and AI Regulation

Meanwhile, the EU is spearheading the regulation of AI with its landmark AI Act. This act, governing the development and deployment of generative AI, is more audacious and comprehensive than any of its global equivalents. Businesses are required to equip themselves with both long-established and emerging capabilities to alleviate security concerns surrounding the building and deploying of generative AI.

Conservative Party’s Poll Deficit and Labour Party’s Potential

The Conservative Party in Britain is facing a significant poll deficit to the Labour Party. There is a growing preference for a closer relationship with the European Union, particularly among younger voters. Rishi Sunak, the incumbent Prime Minister, has a chance to redefine Britain’s future relationship with Europe, potentially pursuing a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

Effects of Brexit and the Potential of Closer EU Ties

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimates that the adverse impacts of Brexit on the UK’s real GDP will gradually escalate. However, a closer relationship with the EU could mitigate some of these effects, contributing to economic stability and growth. Additionally, a closer relationship with the EU could open opportunities for young people to travel, work, and study across European nations, potentially fostering a more globally aware generation.

Europe Politics United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

